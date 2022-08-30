Read full article on original website
247Sports
Late last season, Owen Daffer delivered one of the biggest kicks in East Carolina football history. On Saturday, he had the chance to do it again, and redeem himself in the process. Instead, the sophomore kicker just pushed a potential game-winning kick in the final seconds wide right, as 13th-ranked NC State escaped with a 21-20 victory in front of a record crowd of 51,711 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
East Carolina was in position for a historic upset win on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, but came up short as Owen Daffer's potential game-winning kick sailed wide right. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe shares his immediate thoughts following the tough loss and shares your questions/comments. Rate and subscribe to...
