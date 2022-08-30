Read full article on original website
Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo joins Olympiakos
Brazilian full back Marcelo has signed for Olympiakos after leaving European champions Real Madrid in the summer, the Greek champions announced on Friday. The club did not reveal the details of his contract but Greek media reported that the former Brazil international signed a one-year deal with an option for another year. He has also been registered to play in the Europa League campaign.
USWNT routs Nigeria 4-0 as Sophia Smith scores twice
Sophia Smith scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women's national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 Saturday as both teams prepare for next summer's World Cup. The United States has a 70-game unbeaten streak on American soil -- 63 wins and seven draws. The two teams face off again...
Kylian Mbappe scores twice off Lionel Messi assists to help PSG stay top in Ligue 1
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain geared up for their Champions League opener with a routine 3-0 win at 10-man Nantes to stay top of the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday. France forward Mbappe found the back of the net either side of the interval to take his season's...
Man United's Anthony Martial to miss Arsenal clash with injury - Erik ten Hag
Anthony Martial will miss Manchester United's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday with Erik ten Hag unable to give a timeframe for the striker's return. Martial has missed the last two games with an Achilles injury picked up during the 2-1 win over Liverpool on Aug. 22. He also...
Argentina suspends football matches after vice president assassination attempt
All football matches in Argentina were suspended on Friday after an assassination attempt on the country's vice president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) made the announcement Thursday night after the attack, which took place in Buenos Aires. Fernandez de Kirchner was arriving at her home in...
USWNT's 'special' Sophia Smith praised by coach Vlatko Andonovski after 'incredible' 2-goal display vs. Nigeria
United States women's national team manager Vlatko Andonovski praised Sophia Smith as "special" after the forward scored a first-half brace against Nigeria in her team's 4-0 victory Saturday. "First and foremost, this is the best team in the world and in order to play on this team, you have to...
