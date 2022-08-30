ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

ESPN

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo joins Olympiakos

Brazilian full back Marcelo has signed for Olympiakos after leaving European champions Real Madrid in the summer, the Greek champions announced on Friday. The club did not reveal the details of his contract but Greek media reported that the former Brazil international signed a one-year deal with an option for another year. He has also been registered to play in the Europa League campaign.
MLS
ESPN

USWNT routs Nigeria 4-0 as Sophia Smith scores twice

Sophia Smith scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women's national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 Saturday as both teams prepare for next summer's World Cup. The United States has a 70-game unbeaten streak on American soil -- 63 wins and seven draws. The two teams face off again...
SOCCER
ESPN

Man United's Anthony Martial to miss Arsenal clash with injury - Erik ten Hag

Anthony Martial will miss Manchester United's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday with Erik ten Hag unable to give a timeframe for the striker's return. Martial has missed the last two games with an Achilles injury picked up during the 2-1 win over Liverpool on Aug. 22. He also...
MLS
ESPN

Argentina suspends football matches after vice president assassination attempt

All football matches in Argentina were suspended on Friday after an assassination attempt on the country's vice president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) made the announcement Thursday night after the attack, which took place in Buenos Aires. Fernandez de Kirchner was arriving at her home in...
SOCCER

