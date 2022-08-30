ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pat Brown
3d ago

like wasn't he with someone else and she was pregnant or just had a baby when she pulled up on him and cut into his man and than he left the woman for her and now she wondering why she having trouble why someone tell me why cause I'm lost on this one oops

Pamela Ratcliff
4d ago

Aw boo hoo,, why complain when you keep taking him back, you get what you settle for,

Paula Ellington
3d ago

Y’all Kardashians get what you deserve you keep going back to clowns🤡 don’t complain about it 💯

Bossip

Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Son With Tristan Thompson For The First Time

Khloé Kardashian is finally giving us a glimpse into her life as a mother of two after welcoming a son via surrogate earlier this month. In a new interview with ELLE, which was published on Tuesday, the Good American founder gave fans their first glimpse at her life since welcoming a baby boy a few weeks back. New broke in July that Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together, this time via surrogate, though this interview marks the first time Kardashian has publicly acknowledged her bundle of joy.
Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian
People

Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
Tyla

Tristan Thompson shares cryptic post following birth of baby with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has shared a cryptic post on social media after welcoming his second child with Khloe Kardashian in the midst of his latest infidelity scandal. Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, who were already parents to four-year-old True Thompson, welcomed their second child via surrogate this week - though their parenting journey has been something of bumpy ride.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

In honor of National Grief Awareness Day, Lisa Marie Presley penned an emotional essay about what she's learned in the time since her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020 Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three...
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
HollywoodLife

Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Critics Body-Shaming Her Daughter Riley: ‘It Really Boils My Blood’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 46, spoke out about the online bullying that the children of the Bravo franchise stars face, including her daughter Riley, 20. “I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Kandi said in an August 30 interview with People, where she opened up about how Riley has been the victim of online body shaming. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood,” she added.
