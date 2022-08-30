Khloé Kardashian is finally giving us a glimpse into her life as a mother of two after welcoming a son via surrogate earlier this month. In a new interview with ELLE, which was published on Tuesday, the Good American founder gave fans their first glimpse at her life since welcoming a baby boy a few weeks back. New broke in July that Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together, this time via surrogate, though this interview marks the first time Kardashian has publicly acknowledged her bundle of joy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO