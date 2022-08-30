Read full article on original website
Christmas In Missoula Stores? Jolly Folly Too Early!
I don’t think stores in Missoula should have their Christmas stuff out yet. I went into a store and I saw this. I don’t need to buy my Marvel Christmas ornaments yet. They just put out the fall collection of leaves and pumpkin stuff displacing my BBQ row of accessories. It’s still hot out! Come on! Christmas In Missoula Stores? Jolly folly too early!
Hey Gals, Want to Sing Along With the Missoula Sweet Adelines?
If your objective is to bring joy to others through song, I'd consider that a pretty terrific organization. Maybe there are a lot of women out there who are fairly new to Missoula, seeking to meet others with whom they might have similar interests. Well, new to town or not, if one of your passions is singing, there's some awesome gals we'd like you to meet.
What Missoula Movie Theaters are Selling $3 Tickets This Weekend?
It is nearing the end of summer. A season known for fun in the sun. But, also a season known for a little too much sun. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to escape to your local cinema. Enjoying cold beverages and popcorn, as you watch a story unfold on the big screen. That is only part of what makes going to a movie so special.
It’s Fair Week – something for everyone!
According to Fairgrounds Manager Melissa Saville, the Ravalli County Fair is “the best family friendly fair around!” The Ravalli County Fair starts today, Wednesday, August 31 and runs through Saturday, September 3 at the fairgrounds in Hamilton. Newer features at the fair include debit/credit cards accepted at all...
Kick Off Labor Day Weekend in Missoula with an Awesome Metal Show
We have just recently recovered from the overwhelming amount of awesome that was the 2022 TOTFEST. Now it is time to get back in the pit with another kickass show at the Dark Horse. Friday September 2nd at the Dark Horse in Missoula. Blessiddoom is joining forces with The Band...
Kane Brown Is Coming To Missoula
After Western Montana wraps up a successful run of live music in 2022, the first big concert announcement for Missoula has hit. Kane Brown will perform at the University of Montana Adams Center on May 19th, 2023. Kane performing at the MTV VMA Awards in August 2022. The multiple award-winning...
A Garden Party With MUD is a Down to Earth Good Time, Missoula
Did you know Missoula has a Tool Library featuring over 2,700 tools that can be checked out?. Yep, do-it-yourselfers can take advantage of checking out all kinds of items to take on those projects for a lot less than you would if you had to buy or rent the tools you need. And if you need a little expert advice to go with the tools, they can offer that, too. And they can be checked out for free as part of an extremely low annual membership fee with the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, or MUD! Instead of checking out books, you're checking out tools.
Should Missoula Reconsider E-Scooter Rentals in Our Fair City?
Back in 2019 there was heated debate by the Missoula City Council whether or not to allow electric scooters rentals in Missoula with the possibility of a company entering the marketplace to rent out scooters. Words were thrown around like "bedlam" and "chaos" as the city tried to pre-emptively ban the rental of e-scooters. Recently I went to Spokane and saw electric scooters all over downtown.
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return To Missoula
Get ready to get basic! The wait for the fall-favorite dessert coffee in Missoula is almost over...or did it ever leave?. We confirmed with several coffee shops in Missoula about their offerings for pumpkin spice lattes, and it may surprise some to learn that the drink is offered year-round in most places. However, what's in the drink has the competition stirring.
Montana Golfers To Hack Away For MT Special Olympics
Since 1984, the Hackers Golf Tournament has been the primary fundraiser for the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics. The tradition will continue this year on September 11th, with plenty of fun for all who want to participate. Playing host this year will be Hamilton Golf Club, a familiar location for the...
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Just Turn 21? Don’t You Dare Order These Popular Missoula Drinks
Listen. You're an adult now so let's act like one. You can't go around ordering garbage water because it's colorful and you think it's loaded with booze. It's not, Chad. Before I get into the "get off my lawn" rant here, I will preface that I was once 21, and yes I ordered some pretty disgusting and expensive shots and cocktails because I thought it was cool. Spoiler alert, pretty much anything with Jägermeister is not cool. It's a hangover that I wouldn't wish on the Kardashians.
Record-Setting Heat Possible For Griz Season Home Opener?
It's going to be a hot Labor Day weekend home opener at 1 pm when the Griz welcome the Northwestern State Demons to battle at Washington Grizzly stadium. It might be the Hottest Game EVER as far as the weather goes. KGVO's Peter Christian spoke with NWS meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller who told us “There has never been a 100-degree day on September 3rd, if it did that would almost be certain to be a record” “The hottest was 98 degrees in 1988” The Missoula forecast calls for a high of 100.
Montana Woman Stays Hopeful For The Return Of Missing Dog
It has been more than 10 brutally long days for fur-baby mom, Aurora. Aurora has been on the search for her dog, Rooster (LOVE the name by the way) and is doing whatever she can to bring him home. Rooster, seen below, has been missing since the 20th of August,...
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montanan State
Montana State University in Bozeman. (Provided by MSU for the Daily Montanan) Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high...
Survive Your Freshman Year At UM Missoula
Well, you made it to Missoula. You've unloaded your boxes and grocery bags full of clothes, moved what furniture you have into your new living space (hope you remembered to lift with your knees!) and now you're standing at the crossroads of adulthood, thinking about where to put your bed with no frame and regretting taking most of this stuff with you to your new pad:
Missoula PD, City of Missoula coordinate clean up on Cedar St. & Hawthorn St.
From the Missoula Police Department, posted Wednesday, Aug. 31. Today Missoula Police Department assisted City Of Missoula - Development Services Division in a coordinated cleanup effort and to address the hazardous conditions on Cedar St. and Hawthorn St. People who live in the area and business owners were very appreciative...
The Red Cross is Giving Away Free Smoke Alarms in Missoula
The Montana Red Cross and First Interstate Bank are teaming up to give away free smoke alarms for Missoula homes on September 14th. One of the most important pieces of safety equipment to have in your home is a smoke alarm, it doesn't matter if you rent or own, if it is an apartment, trailer or a house. If there is a fire you need to be alerted and you need to get out. The average person takes at least two minutes to get out of their home in an emergency. A smoke detector can cut that time down dramatically.
Deconstruction of Missoula airport terminal revealing aviation’s past
One of the largest deconstruction projects in Missoula is quietly taking place next to the airport's new passenger terminal.
