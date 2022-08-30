Welcome to all our new and returning Badgers! We’re all so happy you’re here and can’t wait to greet you as you arrive on campus this fall. There are so many opportunities to explore the campus, meet other students and learn about campus resources during Wisconsin Welcome from Aug. 28 to Oct. 2. Download the Wisconsin Welcome guide on your iOS or Android device to access up-to-date information, track events and more.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO