wisc.edu
Visiting Artist Colloquium: University of Wisconsin-Madison MFA Candidates
Our graduate students earning their Masters degrees will present their interdisciplinary work to the public. Explore their body of art, three-years in the making through the development of a rigorous studio art practice under the supervision of a faculty guidance committee, learning to cultivate professional practices that facilitate a sustainable career in the arts.
wisc.edu
Build your community on campus at these multicultural Wisconsin Welcome events
Welcome to all our new and returning Badgers! We’re all so happy you’re here and can’t wait to greet you as you arrive on campus this fall. There are so many opportunities to explore the campus, meet other students and learn about campus resources during Wisconsin Welcome from Aug. 28 to Oct. 2. Download the Wisconsin Welcome guide on your iOS or Android device to access up-to-date information, track events and more.
wisc.edu
Visiting Artist Colloquium: Sarah Reagan
Sarah Reagan is a cross-disciplinary artist making sculptures that insert childlike humor into traditionally brutal materials. Reagan served in the Peace Corps in Togo (2017) and Mexico (2018-2020). She currently resides in Madison, Wisconsin, where she teaches woodworking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her work has been exhibited internationally at the Minneapolis International Airport, the Corrente de Ar in Lisbon, Portugal, and the City College Art Gallery in San Diego, California. She received her MFA in Furniture Design in 2022 from the Craft/Material Studies Department at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, and her BFA from Iowa State University in 2017. sarahreaganstudio.com.
wisc.edu
UW–Madison’s Hora talks with Teen Vogue about unpaid internships — and why they are problematic
Teen Vogue utilized the expertise of UW–Madison’s Matthew Hora for a recent report on unpaid internships — and why it is problematic to ask college students to work for free. Hora is an associate professor in the School of Education’s Department of Educational Policy Studies, and in...
wisc.edu
CALS in the News for the week of August 27 – September 2
Torn-up lawns and stressed plants can be caused by grubs. What to do?. Quoted: Dominique Brossard, Life Sciences Communication. Quoted: Stefania Cartoni-Casamitjana, Student, Agronomy. Wisconsin State Farmer, 8/31/22. Quoted: Cheryl Skjolaas, Biological Systems Engineering. Quoted: John Shutske, Biological Systems Engineering. Mentioned: Ron Schuler, Biological Systems Engineering. Mentioned: College of Agricultural...
wisc.edu
Oregon Schools Social Worker Position
Oregon Middle School is seeking a full-time social worker. The ability to serve as a liaison between the school’s families and community agencies/resources. Provide social, emotional, and mental health interventions to individuals and groups of students. Work collaboratively as a team. Communicate clearly with all stakeholders. Coordinate community mentors.
wisc.edu
Graduate students: Get a plant at ACG’s Plant Adoption Day – Sept. 9
Students, including CALS graduate students, are invited to Allen Centennial Garden’s Plant Adoption Day on Friday, Sept. 9 to get a free plant starting at 3:00 p.m.! Please arrive on time because plants are only available while supplies last. To receive a plant (limit 1 per student), bring a valid Wiscard.
wisc.edu
Badger Bash: Wisconsin vs. Illinois State
Gameday's Best Tailgate Join us 2½ hours before kickoff, every football home game, for gameday's best tailgate. Just steps from Camp Randall Stadium at Union South, Badger Bash offers food, drinks and entertainment—indoors and out. The Union has been hosting the family-friendly Badger Bash for 50 years. This event is free, open to the public and we welcome our opponents' fans, too. The more, the merrier! Badger Bash Features: UW–Madison Marching Band performance (approx. 1.5 hrs before kickoff)
wisc.edu
Badger Meet-Up
Kick off your fall football weekends with the Wisconsin Alumni Association! Join us at Alumni Park and One Alumni Place on Fridays before Badger home football games. Enjoy some spirited fun, UW-themed giveaways, family-friendly games and activities, and light refreshments. Everyone is invited to take part — whether you have a ticket for the game or will be cheering from afar.
wisc.edu
Tandem Press to host David Lynch film screening aligning with new gallery exhibition opening Sept. 6
Tandem Press is thrilled to host an outdoor screening of the documentary “David Lynch: The Art Life” this September, in conjunction with a reception for its new gallery exhibition opening Sept. 6, “Enigma: The Prints of David Lynch.”. The reception and screening will take place on Friday,...
