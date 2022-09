The pandemic dealt a significant blow to New York City’s robust job market, but it seems to finally be coming back — and at a stronger rate than the national average. Newly released Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data for July shows that the job growth rate in the tristate area was 5.3 percent, compared to a 4 percent nationwide. The tri-state area gained 497,500 jobs over the past year, the largest increase in any major city, with the largest increases coming from the hospitality and professional services sectors.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO