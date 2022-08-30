Circle K locations in Laredo are offering a 40 cent discount per galllon fuel between 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, according to a news release from Business Wire. “It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in the release. “Our Circle K Fuel Day will also kick off an entire month of deals inside our stores.”

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO