Bellbrook, OH

Fairborn Daily Herald

Week 3 previews: Fairborn, Xenia renew rivalry

XENIA — A Greene County rivalry goes down once again on Friday as Fairborn will make the 15-minute drive to Doug Adams Stadium and match up with Xenia. While it’s always an important game for each side, it becomes even more fun when both are on an upward trajectory as is the case this season.
XENIA, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Xenia dominant in win over Fairborn

XENIA — Xenia’s offense is as explosive as it comes and it was on full display in a rivalry win Friday night. Fairborn’s defense struggled to make tackles and it led to numerous big plays for Xenia in a 47-0 win in MVL action. The Bucs retained possession of the Clifton-Sphar Trophy.
XENIA, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

‘Violent felon’ convicted by GC court

XENIA — A Fairborn man was convicted of two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count of domestic violence in Greene County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. Joe Eldridge, 51, is in the Greene County Jail awaiting sentencing by Judge...
FAIRBORN, OH

