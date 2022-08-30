Read full article on original website
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'
Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Collin Sexton turned down contract offer from Cavs before trade to Utah
After landing combo guard Collin Sexton in a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavaliers as part of the package for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz intend to keep Sexton in Utah, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reveals in an emergency edition of his podcast The Hoop Collective. Sexton had been...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Recalls Pat Riley Insulting George Gervin at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game
It didn't take long for George Gervin to get some revenge on former Lakers coach Pat Riley. Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar remembers it well. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Recalls Pat Riley Insulting George Gervin at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Knicks President Leon Rose: "You Can Not Be The Face Of The Knicks Franchise, The Leader Of Knicks Franchise And Scared To Do Interviews!"
The New York Knicks have been a royal mess for much of the last two decades, and a lot of the blame has fallen on the feet of upper management. Players and coaches have come and gone over the years, but the Knicks have remained terrible no matter what. Owner James Dolan has borne the brunt of the criticism for their failures as he has done a pretty terrible job as an owner and in terms of hiring personnel to run the team.
Nets' Kyrie Irving talks about being uncomfortable behind LBJ, KD
Kyrie Irving is returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season after not seeing eye-to-eye with management earlier this summer, and the star just opened up on how “uncomfortable” it can be to play behind icons like LeBron James and teammate Kevin Durant. In a preview for the upcoming...
Suns And Lakers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Elite 3-Point Shooter
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Utah Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic.
'Cavs are going to be a powerhouse:' Fans react to blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade on Thursday, as the team acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. According to reports, the team traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two additional pick swaps for Mitchell. But the Cavaliers believe the cost...
Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted After The Donovan Mitchell Trade
According to many reports on Thursday, Donovan Mitchell has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the news came out, Kevin Love sent out a tweet.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson And Bojan Bogdanovic In A Final Blockbuster Trade Around Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find a trade partner to deal Russell Westbrook, but right now, they're stuck with the former NBA MVP. Westbrook hasn't been able to find his rhythm with the Purple and Gold, struggling to get things going, looking lost on this team. This...
Jeanie Buss explains why she fired her brother: ‘We were making a nice home at the bottom of the standings’
The Buss family and the Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredible run together. Since Jerry Buss bought the team, the Lakers have won a jaw-dropping 11 NBA titles. However, that does not mean that there have not been bumps along the way. In fact, Jeanie Buss, the team’s current...
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Star Diagnosed With Torn ACL
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Gallinari played for the Atlanta Hawks last season, and he signed with the Boston Celtics this summer.
LeBron Comments On Cavs Trade: NBA World Reacts
Since LeBron James' departure from Cleveland in 2018, the Cavaliers haven't had a true star centerpiece grace their roster. That fact changed with a blockbuster trade deal on Thursday. Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell is on his way to Cleveland as part of a league-altering trade with the Utah Jazz. LeBron...
Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team
The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
Montrezl Harrell receives huge update on felony drug charge just ahead of 2022-23 NBA season
Montrezl Harrell’s 2022 offseason has been quite tumultuous. Harrell was arrested in June on felony drug charges, which seemingly cast some doubt on his status for the upcoming season. Making matters worse, Harrell wasn’t on a team yet either after failing to find a suitor early on in free agency.
Knicks had awkward announcement as Donovan Mitchell trade news broke
The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell was ultimately unsuccessful, but they remain masters at comedic timing, if nothing else. The Knicks’ summer-long pursuit of Mitchell officially ended in failure Thursday, as the Utah Jazz traded the guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. That news broke on social media on Thursday afternoon, and it happened right as the Knicks made their own announcement.
Knicks could now target Thunder star in trade?
The New York Knicks have officially lost out in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes after pursuing him all offseason, and they could now turn their attention toward another star guard. Marc Berman of the New York Post still expects the Knicks to try to make a trade for a star player...
