Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'

Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Knicks President Leon Rose: "You Can Not Be The Face Of The Knicks Franchise, The Leader Of Knicks Franchise And Scared To Do Interviews!"

The New York Knicks have been a royal mess for much of the last two decades, and a lot of the blame has fallen on the feet of upper management. Players and coaches have come and gone over the years, but the Knicks have remained terrible no matter what. Owner James Dolan has borne the brunt of the criticism for their failures as he has done a pretty terrible job as an owner and in terms of hiring personnel to run the team.
LeBron Comments On Cavs Trade: NBA World Reacts

Since LeBron James' departure from Cleveland in 2018, the Cavaliers haven't had a true star centerpiece grace their roster. That fact changed with a blockbuster trade deal on Thursday. Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell is on his way to Cleveland as part of a league-altering trade with the Utah Jazz. LeBron...
Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team

The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
Knicks had awkward announcement as Donovan Mitchell trade news broke

The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell was ultimately unsuccessful, but they remain masters at comedic timing, if nothing else. The Knicks’ summer-long pursuit of Mitchell officially ended in failure Thursday, as the Utah Jazz traded the guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. That news broke on social media on Thursday afternoon, and it happened right as the Knicks made their own announcement.
