Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Elon Musk thinks the population will collapse. Demographers say it's not happening
Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted, not for the first time, that "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." Climate change is a serious problem facing the planet and experts say it's difficult to compare problems.
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
Reparations could heal America
How have slavery and Jim Crow policies compounded into injustices like housing inequality, health disparities, generational wealth gaps, and a fractured society? In this multimedia project, Vox explores how reparations have worked globally and what they might look like for Black Americans in the United States. Vox Conversations: 40 Acres.
In the 1800s, the American Colonization Society relocated thousands of freed Black Americans to West Africa. It led to the creation of Liberia.
Slave-owning US presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, and James Madison, as well as leaders Daniel Webster and Francis Scott Key, were members of the ACS.
Illinois professor says going maskless indoors a ‘manifestation’ of racism, will boot non-compliant students
A professor at Northern Illinois University (NIU) outlined to students that they all must wear masks while in his class, arguing that not wearing face masks indoors "is a manifestation of ableism and racism." "Refusing to mask indoors is a manifestation of ableism and racism, an exercise of individual privilege...
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. He also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
The US has a ruling class – and Americans must stand up to it
Let’s be clear. The most important economic and political issues facing this country are the extraordinary levels of income and wealth inequality, the rapidly growing concentration of ownership, the long-term decline of the American middle class and the evolution of this country into oligarchy. We know how important these...
America’s history of warring religious factions began before the country was founded
The story of America is the story of the individual and the protection of the individual from government, from the powerful, from those who “know better” than we do. Our country was shaped by those who knew the feeling of powerlessness in the face of an oppressive government. Who, as individuals even banding together in […] The post America’s history of warring religious factions began before the country was founded appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Californians aren't living as long as they used to. Here's why
Californians' average life expectancy fell by two years due to COVID and drug overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
African Founders, American Liberty
African Founders: How Enslaved People Expanded American Ideals, by David Hackett Fischer (Simon & Schuster, 944 pp., $40) Anyone who sets out to write a history of slavery in America must walk a thin and perilous line between affirmation and denial. When Stanley Elkins published Slavery: A Problem in American Institutional and Intellectual Life in 1959, he compared the dehumanization of black slaves to the psychological “infantilization” of concentration-camp inmates during the Holocaust. Elkins thought of this as a critique of the totalitarian nature of Southern slavery, in opposition to the absurdly sunny depictions of it in Ulrich Bonnell Phillips’s American Negro Slavery (1918). But Elkins found himself bitterly criticized for framing slaves as helpless and brainwashed. As Eugene Genovese wrote in response to Elkins, the supposedly docile “Sambo” was actually playing a game of “day-to-day resistance” on the master, and Elkins was erasing his dignity. On the other hand, when Genovese published Roll, Jordan, Roll: The World the Slaves Made (1974), he was just as roundly criticized for picturing slave “resistance” to slaveowners’ control as so pervasive, and so characterized by negotiation between black slaves and white owners, that slavery seemed like just another demeaning labor relationship. So, we are faced with what Manisha Sinha has described as a historians’ Hobson’s Choice: “We either accept Elkins’s view of slavery as a totalitarian institution and the concomitant one-dimensional and ahistorical picture of all slaves as imitative ‘Sambos,’ or we follow Genovese’s paternalism thesis if we want to stress the creation of African American culture under slavery.”
The Secret to Reclaiming the American Dream
Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. In 1940, a child born into an American household had a 92 percent chance of making more money than their parents. But a child born in the 1980s has just a 50 percent chance of surpassing their parents’ income. In 40 years, the American dream went from being a widespread reality to essentially a coin toss.
Americans Can Now Expect to Live Three Years Less than Cubans
The drop in U.S. life expectancy has put the country only a few years above the world average, while in 1960, it was 17 years ahead.
The women of America became their own bosses during the pandemic
More women are self-employed now than before the pandemic, an analysis published this week by the Center for Economic and Policy Research found. Additionally, the increase in self-employment is more likely to be associated with women of color and women with children under 6-years-old. “The increase in self-employment is disproportionately...
Maybe US mainstream media should begin using the term ‘fascism’
I’ve been watching the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, for some time. Last Tuesday I tweeted: “Just wondering if ‘DeSantis’ is now officially a synonym for ‘fascist’.”. I was surprised at the outrage my little tweet provoked in rightwing media. The Washington Examiner, for example,...
Zapatista: The Formation of An Anarchist Army In North America
A researcher named Nick Henck from Raleigh, North Carolina wrote about a group of people living in Mexico following an ideology called Neozapatismo. Neozapatismo is an ideology that combines social anarchism (a specific branch of anarchism that view individual freedom as interrelated with mutual aid) with Mayan tradition. This form of anarchism is actively being practiced by a group of people in Mexico living in the Chiapas region and has something interesting that many statists seem to believe is literally impossible: an army that defends the common people while still following anarchist principles and not becoming an all-consuming monopoly on violence.
AP African American Studies Class Will Be Offered For The First Time This Year
Starting this school year, the College Board is piloting a new Advanced Placement (AP) course in 60 unnamed high schools: AP African American Studies. This is the first new AP class the College Board has offered since 2014, and it’s about time. AP classes are a somewhat contentious topic....
