Read full article on original website
Seen too much
4d ago
It went swimming in salt water it is going to the crusher. Nothing to save . melt it down and start over. the tires are all that's savable
Reply(2)
7
John Chandler
3d ago
That truck is done for. Salt will eat it alive and be nothing but trouble and a mechanics next vacation home with all the constant repairs
Reply
4
Related
Ford F-150 Expedition Truck Salvaged From Icy Arctic Ocean Floor
The heavily modified F-150 and its massive 44-inch tires sank to the bottom of the bay near the Tasmania Islands in Canada's far-northern Nunavut territory. Apparently, the sinking happened "in an area of rapidly shifting ice on a heavy current," and the group simply left the truck, continuing north. Thankfully, the truck died for a good cause. The Transglobal Car Expedition completed the world's first overland wheeled crossing from Canada's continental shelf to the high Arctic. We should also point out this is a longitudinal circumnavigation, not a latitudinal one, and a small step on the 16-man team's route to circumnavigation.
CARS・
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil Fish
According to Wikipedia, the devil fish or giant devil ray (Mobula mobular) is a species of ray in the family Mobulidae. The average devil fish grows to a length of disk 3.5 metres (11 ft) and can be found in the Mediterranean Sea as well as the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago
Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Dozens of sunken WWII German ships resurface along Danube River as water levels hit record low
As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
scitechdaily.com
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
Treasure trove of gold and jewels recovered from a 366-year-old shipwreck in the Bahamas
A treasure trove of gold coins, gemstones and jewels was recently uncovered at a 366-year-old Spanish shipwreck. In an effort to conserve what's left of the ship and its prized cargo, an international team of preservationists and underwater archaeologists has been working to recover objects from the shipwreck, which sits in the Atlantic Ocean about 43 miles (70 kilometers) off the coast of the Bahamas.
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
TMZ.com
'Deadliest Catch' Crew Captures Video Of Russian Missile Launch After Fishing Dispute
The "Deadliest Catch" fishing boat kinda got entangled in geopolitics, after Russia launched a missile almost immediately after a nearby ship had a run-in with a Russian fishing boat. The video is crazy ... the crew on D.C.'s Time Bandit was cruising along off Alaska, when someone screamed to look...
The US Air Force is stocking up on stealth jets in Alaska, and its pilots are learning to thrive in harsh Arctic conditions
"If you don't do all the little things right," Col. David Berkland said this month, "you are going to pay for it when it's 50 below and dark out."
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Terrifying Moment When Storm Turns Ferris Wheel Into Windmill
Violent storms may have marked the end of Italy’s brutal heatwave, but not without causing massive damage to a number of structures, including a ferris wheel in the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino that started spinning like a windmill early Thursday. No one was on the ride when the storm swept through, but several people captured the cars flying around the wheel as the wind whipped it out of control. The system is expected to linger over the Italian peninsula for another 24 hours. A #Piombino durante il passaggio del violento fronte temporalesco. Allerta gialla estesa fino a domani! pic.twitter.com/sVn9OeOfpM— Eugenio Giani (@EugenioGiani) August 18, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Does This Area 51 Image Show A Secret Aircraft Or A Shadow Of A Cloud?
Sentinel Hub/Google Earth (composite)A satellite image may show a large aircraft sitting outside Area 51’s massive southern hangar, but there could be another explanation.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year. Imagine retiring early and spending the rest of your life on a cruise ship visiting exotic locations, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food. It sounds fantastic, but surely it’s a billionaire’s fantasy, right?. Not according to Angelyn Burk, 53,...
Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)
A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
Comments / 22