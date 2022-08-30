Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will finally makes its mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in Gay Paree thanks largely in part to minister of sport, Roxana Maracineanu, who paved the way for UFC Paris this Sat. (Sept. 3, 2022) at Accor Arena in — you guessed it — Paris, France. Headlining the ESPN+ fight card will be the heavyweight showdown between hometown hero Ciryl Gane and power-punching interloper Tai Tuivasa. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will look to shut down perennial contender and “Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO