Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Paris’ Ciryl Gane

Perhaps the most technical man at Heavyweight, Ciryl Gane, will look to rebound opposite Australian slugger, Tai Tuivasa, this Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Gane ran into a determined obstacle in Francis Ngannou, but it’s important to keep things in perspective. Just...
UFC Paris highlights: Benoit Saint-Denis batters Gabriel Miranda, wows Paris crowd

Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a dominant showing, Frenchman Saint-Denis absolutely dominated his opponent en route to the second-round stoppage. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT...
UFC Paris - New Blood: Calling in the cavalry

With withdrawals and injuries rising to catastrophic levels, it’s good that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has a multinational assortment of newcomers from which to choose. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where UFC’s lack of health benefits becomes increasingly suspect, we look at a Dutchman, a Frenchman, a German, a Pole, a Brazilian, a Mexican and an Argentinean.
Vitor Belfort claims ‘really afraid’ Jake Paul dodged him for Anderson Silva, will still lose anyway

Vitor Belfort missed out on the Jake Paul sweepstakes. Instead of facing “The Phenom,” Paul appears to be drawing “The Spider,” Anderson Silva, for his return to the ring in Oct. 2022. Paul was expected to compete sooner, however, his match with Hasim Rahman Jr. for early Aug. 2022 dissolved, leading to Belfort now facing Rahman on Oct. 15, 2022, in Sheffield, England.
How does Jorge Masvidal earn another title shot? Daniel Cormier has the answer

Jorge Masvidal has a bit of a problem. “Gamebred” is one of the sport’s biggest stars, and UFC has proven in the past that its willing to leapfrog contenders as necessary to create big business. Given Masvidal’s bad blood with current Welterweight king Leon Edwards, that fight could move a whole lot of pay-per-view (PPV) buys. “Rocky” is open to the match up, but a simple problem remains: Masvidal hasn’t won a fight since November 2019.
UFC Paris preview: ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ predictions

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will finally makes its mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in Gay Paree thanks largely in part to minister of sport, Roxana Maracineanu, who paved the way for UFC Paris this Sat. (Sept. 3, 2022) at Accor Arena in — you guessed it — Paris, France. Headlining the ESPN+ fight card will be the heavyweight showdown between hometown hero Ciryl Gane and power-punching interloper Tai Tuivasa. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will look to shut down perennial contender and “Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori.
UFC Paris highlights: Nassourdine Imavov denies late rally, decisions Joaquin Buckley

Nassourdine Imavov and Joaquin Buckley faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Imavov’s strong start secured the first two rounds, thus earning him the unanimous decision victory. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT...
UFC Paris’ Ciryl Gane learned ‘maturity’ from first career loss to Francis Ngannou

For a wide variety of reasons, Ciryl Gane is not the average UFC Heavyweight. First and foremost, Gane doesn’t fight like a typical slugger. The French athlete makes the most of his Muay Thai background and athleticism, the combination of which has resulted in a fleet-footed style of kickboxing that routinely frustrates his opposition. Gane doesn’t try to force the finish, but he pretty consistently dominates — and still stops his opponent more often than not!
