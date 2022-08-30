Read full article on original website
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Paris’ Ciryl Gane
Perhaps the most technical man at Heavyweight, Ciryl Gane, will look to rebound opposite Australian slugger, Tai Tuivasa, this Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Gane ran into a determined obstacle in Francis Ngannou, but it’s important to keep things in perspective. Just...
Dana White ‘just reached out’ to Khabib ‘to see if he’s interested,’ Nurmagomedov responds
UFC President Dana White, ever the opportunist, recently devised a new plan to lure former lightweight champion and Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Endeavor family. And just like every other time White and Co. tried to pressure “The Eagle” into taking flight one last time, the answer was (and will probably always be) “no.”
What if? Georges St-Pierre breaks down how UFC fights against Edwards, Usman and Khabib would've gone
When Georges St-Pierre retired in 2019, he had last competed 1.5 years prior, defeating Michael Bisping to win the Middleweight title before vacating it. Still, many felt “Rush” had more to give to the sport, perhaps taking part in big-money fights to add to his legacy. Fast forward...
UFC Paris highlights: Benoit Saint-Denis batters Gabriel Miranda, wows Paris crowd
Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a dominant showing, Frenchman Saint-Denis absolutely dominated his opponent en route to the second-round stoppage. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT...
UFC Paris - New Blood: Calling in the cavalry
With withdrawals and injuries rising to catastrophic levels, it’s good that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has a multinational assortment of newcomers from which to choose. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where UFC’s lack of health benefits becomes increasingly suspect, we look at a Dutchman, a Frenchman, a German, a Pole, a Brazilian, a Mexican and an Argentinean.
UFC Paris highlights: Abusupiyan Magomedov melts Dustin Stoltzfus with 19-second knockout
Abusupiyan Magomedov and Dustin Stoltzfus squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Magomedov’s UFC debut didn’t lost long, as he stopped his opponent in just 19 seconds. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL...
Vitor Belfort claims ‘really afraid’ Jake Paul dodged him for Anderson Silva, will still lose anyway
Vitor Belfort missed out on the Jake Paul sweepstakes. Instead of facing “The Phenom,” Paul appears to be drawing “The Spider,” Anderson Silva, for his return to the ring in Oct. 2022. Paul was expected to compete sooner, however, his match with Hasim Rahman Jr. for early Aug. 2022 dissolved, leading to Belfort now facing Rahman on Oct. 15, 2022, in Sheffield, England.
UFC Paris bonuses: Ciryl Gane’s wild main event brawl with Tai Tuivasa earns both men additional $50k bonus
Ciryl Gane squared off with Tai Tuivasa last night (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena inside Paris, France. In a stellar performance, Gane stopped his opponent in the third round to conclude a very fun fight. All in all, this was a...
How does Jorge Masvidal earn another title shot? Daniel Cormier has the answer
Jorge Masvidal has a bit of a problem. “Gamebred” is one of the sport’s biggest stars, and UFC has proven in the past that its willing to leapfrog contenders as necessary to create big business. Given Masvidal’s bad blood with current Welterweight king Leon Edwards, that fight could move a whole lot of pay-per-view (PPV) buys. “Rocky” is open to the match up, but a simple problem remains: Masvidal hasn’t won a fight since November 2019.
UFC champion Leon Edwards no-shows UFC Paris, hangs out at WWE Clash at the Castle instead
UFC Paris exceeded expectations earlier tonight (Sat. Sept. 3, 2022) when all the French talent was victorious, and the general quality of the fights was quite high. In addition, the crowd was going absolutely wild for the first-ever UFC event on French soil, which made the stakes feel even higher.
UFC Paris preview: ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will finally makes its mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in Gay Paree thanks largely in part to minister of sport, Roxana Maracineanu, who paved the way for UFC Paris this Sat. (Sept. 3, 2022) at Accor Arena in — you guessed it — Paris, France. Headlining the ESPN+ fight card will be the heavyweight showdown between hometown hero Ciryl Gane and power-punching interloper Tai Tuivasa. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will look to shut down perennial contender and “Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori.
Midnight Mania! ‘Irrelevant’ Darren Till trolls angry Marvin Vettori after latest lash out
Marvin Vettori likely has his hands full this weekend (Sat. Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris opposite former champion Robert Whittaker, but that doesn’t mean “The Italian Dream” can’t send a stray shot in Darren Till’s direction. Vettori is famously angry, and for whatever reason, Till is the latest target for his rage.
206-pound Paddy Pimblett admits to ‘genuine eating disorder,’ blames UFC weight cuts
Fast-rising UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett recently improved to 3-0 inside the Octagon with all three wins coming by way of knockout or submission. But it seems the combat sports community is more interested in what “The Baddy” is doing between fights to justify his excessive weight gain.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in Phoenix? ‘The Spider’ just scored his pro boxing license in Arizona
Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul is expected to make his return to the “sweet science” against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, a cruiserweight bout targeted for Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 in Phoenix, Ariz., according to veteran boxing reporter Dan Raphael. Lending credence...
UFC Paris highlights: Robert Whittaker picks apart Marvin Vettori for dominant decision nod
Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Following 15 minutes of action, Whittaker was named the victor by all three judges. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate...
Conor McGregor tweets, deletes ugly Twitter attack on Hasbulla, bold UFC champ intercedes
Pint-sized internet sensation “Hasbulla” is a longtime friend of top UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, as well as former 155-pound titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. That’s probably why Hasbulla pokes fun at Conor McGregor, who spent the last several years feuding with the Dagestani crew. Hazzy even named his...
UFC Paris highlights: Roman Kopylov crushes Alessio di Chirico in the third round
Roman Kopylov and Alessio di Chirico faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Scoring the first victory of his UFC career, Kopylov rallied late in the fight to stop di Chirico via knockout. LIVE! Stream UFC...
UFC Paris highlights: Nassourdine Imavov denies late rally, decisions Joaquin Buckley
Nassourdine Imavov and Joaquin Buckley faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Imavov’s strong start secured the first two rounds, thus earning him the unanimous decision victory. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT...
UFC Paris free fight: Ciryl Gane smashes Junior dos Santos, earns first knockout inside the Octagon | Video
Ciryl Gane has been known to have some pretty heavy hands to compliment his well-rounded mixed martial arts (MMA) attack, making him one of the most dangerous big men in the sport. But it took “Bon Gamin” a bit before he earned his first victory via strikes inside the Octagon.
UFC Paris’ Ciryl Gane learned ‘maturity’ from first career loss to Francis Ngannou
For a wide variety of reasons, Ciryl Gane is not the average UFC Heavyweight. First and foremost, Gane doesn’t fight like a typical slugger. The French athlete makes the most of his Muay Thai background and athleticism, the combination of which has resulted in a fleet-footed style of kickboxing that routinely frustrates his opposition. Gane doesn’t try to force the finish, but he pretty consistently dominates — and still stops his opponent more often than not!
