The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says another ‘superload’ will slow traffic this morning as it makes its way from Eddyville to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The fourth of six 480-ton, 16-feet wide loads was scheduled to leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO