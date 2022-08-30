After Saturday’s attempt was postponed, another ‘superload’ will slow traffic Sunday morning as it makes its way from Lyon County to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The third of five 480-ton, 16-feet wide loads will leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO