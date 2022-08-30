Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Gentry Gray
(Age 32, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Sunday September 4th at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with burial to follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goodwin Funeral Home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
whopam.com
Oscar J. Patterson Jr
(Age 75, of Morgantown formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday September 3rd at 1pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridge Top Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Child In Herndon Located
A child reported missing on Lafayette Road in Christian County has been located Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a 2-year-old child that had been reported missing around 7 pm was located just before 10 pm and is safe and with family.
whopam.com
Super load to move from riverport to Hopkinsville Sunday
After Saturday’s attempt was postponed, another ‘superload’ will slow traffic Sunday morning as it makes its way from Lyon County to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The third of five 480-ton, 16-feet wide loads will leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Flown To Tennessee Hospital After Dog Attack
A woman was flown to a hospital after she was attacked by a dog on Richard Mills Drive in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 77-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face, chest and arm after being attacked by a dog. The woman was taken by ambulance to...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Couple Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A Clarksville man and woman were charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after city cameras located a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was located on Sharpe Street and reportedly was driven...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Elm Street Wreck
A man was injured when a vehicle hit him and his scooter on North Elm Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Kenneth Sells was southbound on North Elm Street when he attempted to cross Glass Avenue a northbound vehicle went around another vehicle and struck him and his scooter.
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Search For Missing Child In Herndon
Members of rescue are searching for a missing child on Lafayette Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 2-year-old Nathan Zook was last seen around 7 pm at the 8000 block of Lafayette Road. He is described as a male 28 inches tall with blonde hair....
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Crofton Crash
A wreck on East Princeton Street in Crofton sent two women to the hospital Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheila Russell was eastbound when her car went off the road and struck a mailbox and a tree. Russell and her passenger Shannon Pearce were taken by ambulance...
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Woman Charged In Hopkinsville Shooting
Police have released the name of an Elkton woman that was charged after a report of shots fired on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the Manhattan Motel for a report of shots fired and located a gun and found 58-year-old Janice Beck who allegedly fired a shot at a vehicle. No one was injured and no damage was found to any vehicles.
WBKO
Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The refugee community in Bowling Green are mourning the tragic loss of one of their members. Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and five children, the oldest just five years old.
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after striking deer in Trigg County
A motorcycle versus deer accident Friday morning in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital. Sheriff Aaron Acree says the man was traveling westbound on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection with New Hope Road when a deer crossed into his path and he was unable to avoid striking it.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Robbery
A Hopkinsville woman told police someone took her belongings during a robbery on North Drive Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman gave another woman a ride and she took her wallet and threatened to assault her. No arrest has been made and no description of the suspect has been...
fox17.com
Kroger stores in Clarksville, Hopkinsville give 10% discount to military on Wednesdays
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Some Kroger stores in Tennessee will begin offering military members and their dependents 10% discounts on Wednesdays. The grocery store chain announced on Tuesday the discount will be offered at three stores in Clarksville and one in Hopkinsville. To get the discount on Wednesdays, military members and dependents will...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Greenville Road Pursuit
Deputies have released the name of a man that was charged with fleeing from law enforcement after a short pursuit on Greenville Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a motorcycle on Greenville Road near the Dino Mart when the driver 37-year-old Donald Merritt fled at speeds of 70 mph.
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013
20-year-old Alice Fay Jefferson had two small children, 6-year-old Paula and 5-year-old Johnny, reports ABC 7. She met Lee Andrew Jefferson, a United States Army soldier, and the two were married. Between March 1973 and July 1975, the family lived on the post in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Lee was a sergeant with B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. He was stationed at Fort Campbell between March 1973 and July 1975. Sometime between 1974 and 1975, 20-year-old Alice vanished, according to The Charley Project. Namus lists her disappearance date as July 4, 1975.
wkdzradio.com
Man Flown To Nashville With Severe Injuries After Crash
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 pm a man was walking in the area when he was hit by a westbound car at the intersection of Croft Street.
