ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Gentry Gray

(Age 32, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Sunday September 4th at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with burial to follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goodwin Funeral Home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Cecil Hammond

(Age 78, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Tuesday September 6th at 1 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial to follow in Boyd Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Oscar J. Patterson Jr

(Age 75, of Morgantown formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday September 3rd at 1pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridge Top Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton.
MORGANTOWN, KY
whopam.com

Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County

A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
whopam.com

Super load to move from riverport to Hopkinsville Sunday

After Saturday’s attempt was postponed, another ‘superload’ will slow traffic Sunday morning as it makes its way from Lyon County to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The third of five 480-ton, 16-feet wide loads will leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man on scooter injured in hit and run accident

A hit and run accident late Friday night at Glass Avenue and North Elm Street injured a man riding an electric scooter. The Hopkinsville police collision report says two vehicles were stopped on North Elm facing northbound when the rear one went around the other and disregarded the stop sign.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwin Funeral Home
whopam.com

Woman reports robbery on North Drive

A woman reported a robbery in the parking lot of the Brickyard Plaza on North Drive Friday night. The victim told Hopkinsville police that she gave a woman a ride and that woman then took her wallet under the threat of violence and fled the scene. The incident is being...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Road closure planned on Empire Road in Christian Co. next week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a closure along Empire Road in Christian County, starting Tuesday morning. According to a news release, this closure is to allow the replacement of a cross drain at KY 1296 between KY 1348 and Carl William Road and motorists will not be able to access that section of KY 1296.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

CCPS postpones consolidating high school athletics, extra-curriculars

The Christian County Public School System will be holding off on planned ‘farewell year’ for the athletic teams and extra-curricular organizations, as the process for the consolidated high school has been delayed. According to a news release, the decisions to combine those areas of the school was set...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Community Policy