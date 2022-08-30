Christopher Newport Field Hockey Ranked 16th in NFHCA National Preseason Coaches Poll; Captains Open Season at Home against Bridgewater on Thursday at 6 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Senior Sam Dickinson last stepped foot on a collegiate pitch on November 16, 2019 when he played a pivotal role in the nationally-ranked Christopher Newport men's soccer team's heart-breaking loss to Swarthmore in the NCAA Tournament second round. On Friday night, one thousand twenty-one days later, in the first game of the 2022 campaign the midfielder wasted little time making an impact in his return to play for the 11th-ranked Captains as he buried the game-winning goal in the first half to lead CNU to a 1-0 victory over Eastern University in the Steve Shaw Classic.

