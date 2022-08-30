ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Christopher Newport Field Hockey Ranked 16th in NFHCA National Preseason Coaches Poll; Captains Open Season at Home against Bridgewater on Thursday at 6 p.m.

 4 days ago
cnusports.com

No. 11 Christopher Newport Men's Soccer Downs Moravian, 2-1, in Steve Shaw Classic Finale

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- An exciting second half was highlighted by a three-point performance from rookie Asher Kuzemka as the 11th-ranked Christopher Newport men's soccer team defeated Moravian, 2-1, on a sizzling Saturday afternoon in the Steve Shaw Classic finale. Kuzemka scored the game-winning goal and added an assist on the game's first goal just minutes earlier to stake the Captains to a two-goal lead. After the Greyhounds (0-2-0) cut the lead in half, fifth-year senior goalkeeper Ethan Larson made a spectacular game-saving stop in the final minute to secure the victory.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
cnusports.com

Sam Dickinson Lifts No. 11 CNU Men's Soccer to Season Opening Victory Against Eastern, 1-0

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Senior Sam Dickinson last stepped foot on a collegiate pitch on November 16, 2019 when he played a pivotal role in the nationally-ranked Christopher Newport men's soccer team's heart-breaking loss to Swarthmore in the NCAA Tournament second round. On Friday night, one thousand twenty-one days later, in the first game of the 2022 campaign the midfielder wasted little time making an impact in his return to play for the 11th-ranked Captains as he buried the game-winning goal in the first half to lead CNU to a 1-0 victory over Eastern University in the Steve Shaw Classic.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
cnusports.com

No. 1 Captains Open Season With 1-0 Victory against College of Saint Benedict at Marlin Invitational

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- In the team's first action since hoisting the NCAA Division III National Championship trophy last December, the top-ranked Christopher Newport women's soccer team continued it's undefeated run with a 1-0 win over the College of Saint Benedict (0-1-0) on a neutral field at the Marlin Invitational on Friday night. Playing on a sweltering Summer day, the Captains and Bennies were deadlocked at nil-nil until the 84th minute of action when CNU broke through with a corner-kick goal from junior Emma Ricci to seal the victory.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
cnusports.com

Steele and Thompson Lead the Way as No. 16 Christopher Newport Field Hockey Opens 2022 Campaign with 6-0 Win over Bridgewater

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Maddison Steele and Chloe Thompson both registered a pair of goals while leading the 16th-ranked Christopher Newport field hockey team to a 6-0 victory over Bridgewater during a non-conference showdown on a sweltering Thursday evening at Jennings Family Stadium. Against the Eagles, Steele and Thompson opened...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

