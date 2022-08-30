Christopher Newport Field Hockey Ranked 16th in NFHCA National Preseason Coaches Poll; Captains Open Season at Home against Bridgewater on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Read full article on original website
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's Hospital
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy Elliott
cnusports.com
No. 16 Captains Travel to Franklin & Marshall for Field Hockey Clash on Sunday at 11 a.m.
LANCASTER, Pa. -- The 16th-ranked Christopher Newport field hockey team will face its first road test of the season on Sunday at 11 a.m. when the Captains square off against Franklin & Marshall in a non-conference battle at Tyus Field. Entering the weekend, both the Captains and Diplomats boast pristine...
cnusports.com
No. 11 Christopher Newport Men's Soccer Downs Moravian, 2-1, in Steve Shaw Classic Finale
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- An exciting second half was highlighted by a three-point performance from rookie Asher Kuzemka as the 11th-ranked Christopher Newport men's soccer team defeated Moravian, 2-1, on a sizzling Saturday afternoon in the Steve Shaw Classic finale. Kuzemka scored the game-winning goal and added an assist on the game's first goal just minutes earlier to stake the Captains to a two-goal lead. After the Greyhounds (0-2-0) cut the lead in half, fifth-year senior goalkeeper Ethan Larson made a spectacular game-saving stop in the final minute to secure the victory.
cnusports.com
Sam Dickinson Lifts No. 11 CNU Men's Soccer to Season Opening Victory Against Eastern, 1-0
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Senior Sam Dickinson last stepped foot on a collegiate pitch on November 16, 2019 when he played a pivotal role in the nationally-ranked Christopher Newport men's soccer team's heart-breaking loss to Swarthmore in the NCAA Tournament second round. On Friday night, one thousand twenty-one days later, in the first game of the 2022 campaign the midfielder wasted little time making an impact in his return to play for the 11th-ranked Captains as he buried the game-winning goal in the first half to lead CNU to a 1-0 victory over Eastern University in the Steve Shaw Classic.
cnusports.com
No. 1 Captains Open Season With 1-0 Victory against College of Saint Benedict at Marlin Invitational
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- In the team's first action since hoisting the NCAA Division III National Championship trophy last December, the top-ranked Christopher Newport women's soccer team continued it's undefeated run with a 1-0 win over the College of Saint Benedict (0-1-0) on a neutral field at the Marlin Invitational on Friday night. Playing on a sweltering Summer day, the Captains and Bennies were deadlocked at nil-nil until the 84th minute of action when CNU broke through with a corner-kick goal from junior Emma Ricci to seal the victory.
cnusports.com
Christopher Newport Cross Country Heads to Spider Alumni Open to Kick Off 2022 Campaign on Saturday
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- The Christopher Newport cross country teams will kick off the 2022 campaign on Saturday morning when the Captains take part in the Spider Alumni Open at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, Virginia. The men will head out for the 6k at 9 a.m., while the women will...
cnusports.com
Christopher Newport Football Opens Saturday Night at Washington and Lee...Crowley Previews Captains Heading Into Opener
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Christopher Newport University opens the 2022 football season Saturday night, as the Captains travel to Lexington, Va., to take on the Generals of Washington and Lee University. Kickoff time is set for 6:00 p.m. The game marks the start of the Paul Crowley era, as the...
cnusports.com
Steele and Thompson Lead the Way as No. 16 Christopher Newport Field Hockey Opens 2022 Campaign with 6-0 Win over Bridgewater
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Maddison Steele and Chloe Thompson both registered a pair of goals while leading the 16th-ranked Christopher Newport field hockey team to a 6-0 victory over Bridgewater during a non-conference showdown on a sweltering Thursday evening at Jennings Family Stadium. Against the Eagles, Steele and Thompson opened...
cnusports.com
Historic Efforts Highlight Impressive Performance by Christopher Newport Cross Country at Star-Studded Spider Alumni Open
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- The Christopher Newport cross country teams pieced together several historic efforts while kicking off the 2022 campaign in fine fashion as the Captains excelled at the Spider Alumni Open on Saturday morning at Pole Green Park. During the competition, Mae Savoie added a new program record in...
