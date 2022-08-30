Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
State Fair: OMG Cupcakes Galore
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — OMG Cupcakes Galore stops by at the Nebraska State Fair with some sweet treats to share. They are a home-based bakery out of Grand Island. Their booth is located in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.
knopnews2.com
Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident
KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday around 8:30 p.m. The bus involved in the accident was transporting the Cozad Girl’s Softball Team. Early reports indicate no serious injuries to anyone on the bus.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 16 pounds of marijuana after high-speed chase near Kearney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska reached speeds of up to 120 mph Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 11 a.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Versa speeding over 100 mph near Lexington. The driver, 23-year-old Frederick McGee of Chicago, refused to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Second Ave. and 11th Street slated for construction
KEARNEY — The City of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Morton Construction, has announced that on Tuesday construction work is planned near the Second Avenue and 11th Street intersection. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area. The southbound outside lane of Second Avenue will...
York News-Times
YES custodian, Mike Ocken, more than a man behind a mop
YORK — As students pile into their homeroom at York Elementary School every morning, they may notice the squeaky clean carpet, the spotless countertops and polished windows. There is a man behind it all, Mike Ocken. Ocken has been the custodian at York Elementary School for 18 years. Prior...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Hospital Association responds to 'violent patient event' at Grand Island hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association is speaking out after a patient threatened people and caused damage at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, the man was reportedly causing damage and was running around with a large piece of wood...
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
Axtell teen dies in three-vehicle crash in Kearney
KEARNEY, NE — Police are revealing more details about a three-vehicle crash that killed a teenager in Kearney. Kearney Police responded to the accident at the intersection of Platte Road and Highway 44, immediately south of Interstate-80, around 8:00 Thursday night. Police say a school bus carrying the Cozad softball team attempted to turn left from northbound Highway 44 onto Platte Road when a southbound car crashed into the front passenger corner of the bus. The impact pushed the vehicles into a third car, which was stopped on Platte Road.
Neb. village clerk referred for possible prosecution after allegations
LINCOLN — Allegations that a former village clerk in central Nebraska used village funds to purchase home canning supplies, Christmas-type lights and liver cleanse pills have been forwarded for possible criminal prosecution. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office issued a report Monday noting that the former village clerk in Rockville,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska nurses build barricade after patient reportedly threatened to kill them
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say an out-of-control patient trashed a hospital and threatened to kill nurses Wednesday night. They say Gerald Carrabba also threw coffee on officers before kicking and scratching them at CHI Health St. Francis. Police were called to the hospital around 8 p.m....
North Platte man, Kearney woman arrested on drug sales allegations
KEARNEY, Neb.-A North Platte man and a Kearney woman have been arrested on numerous drug distribution allegations. Kearney police said on Wednesday, at around 5:45 a.m., acting on information obtained during a traffic stop, officers and investigators with the Kearney Police Department and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue.
