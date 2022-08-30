ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

State Fair: OMG Cupcakes Galore

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — OMG Cupcakes Galore stops by at the Nebraska State Fair with some sweet treats to share. They are a home-based bakery out of Grand Island. Their booth is located in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.
Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident

KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday around 8:30 p.m. The bus involved in the accident was transporting the Cozad Girl’s Softball Team. Early reports indicate no serious injuries to anyone on the bus.
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Kearney's Second Ave. and 11th Street slated for construction

KEARNEY — The City of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Morton Construction, has announced that on Tuesday construction work is planned near the Second Avenue and 11th Street intersection. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area. The southbound outside lane of Second Avenue will...
YES custodian, Mike Ocken, more than a man behind a mop

YORK — As students pile into their homeroom at York Elementary School every morning, they may notice the squeaky clean carpet, the spotless countertops and polished windows. There is a man behind it all, Mike Ocken. Ocken has been the custodian at York Elementary School for 18 years. Prior...
Axtell teen dies in three-vehicle crash in Kearney

KEARNEY, NE — Police are revealing more details about a three-vehicle crash that killed a teenager in Kearney. Kearney Police responded to the accident at the intersection of Platte Road and Highway 44, immediately south of Interstate-80, around 8:00 Thursday night. Police say a school bus carrying the Cozad softball team attempted to turn left from northbound Highway 44 onto Platte Road when a southbound car crashed into the front passenger corner of the bus. The impact pushed the vehicles into a third car, which was stopped on Platte Road.
Nebraska nurses build barricade after patient reportedly threatened to kill them

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say an out-of-control patient trashed a hospital and threatened to kill nurses Wednesday night. They say Gerald Carrabba also threw coffee on officers before kicking and scratching them at CHI Health St. Francis. Police were called to the hospital around 8 p.m....
North Platte man, Kearney woman arrested on drug sales allegations

KEARNEY, Neb.-A North Platte man and a Kearney woman have been arrested on numerous drug distribution allegations. Kearney police said on Wednesday, at around 5:45 a.m., acting on information obtained during a traffic stop, officers and investigators with the Kearney Police Department and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue.
