How to watch the NFL on Fox: Wild Card round

The NFL regular season is over, but the NFL on Fox continues to bring football action to fans as the NFL playoffs are underway. Fox is going to be the broadcast home of Super Bowl LVII, but before that it'll have games every round of the playoffs, starting with Wild Card weekend on January 14.

Other playoff games are airing with the NFL on CBS , with NBC's Sunday Night Football team and, just for the Wild Card round, ESPN's Monday Night Football team.

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the NFL on Fox and its slate of NFL playoff games.

How to watch the NFL on Fox

Fox, as one of the four major US TV networks, is carried by all pay-TV cable providers, so if you have a cable subscription then you have access to your local Fox station and the NFL on Fox. Another option is a TV antenna, which can receive all local station signals, including Fox.

Live TV streaming services have become a popular alternative to traditional cable, but consumers can still get access to their local Fox stations through many of these services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Fox does not have its own streaming service, but if you are a subscriber to a traditional or live TV streaming service that carries the network, you can use that login to get the game on the Fox Sports app.

You can also stream your local Fox NFL game on NFL Plus , but only through a mobile phone or tablet.

UK NFL fans that are interested in how they can watch the weekly NFL games that air on Fox should know that free-to-air broadcaster ITV is taking over NFL broadcasts in the UK (from the BBC).



There are some additional paid-for options to watch NFL games in the UK, including Sky TV and the NFL Game Pass subscription service.

NFL on Fox schedule: Wild Card round

The NFL playoffs begin with the Wild Card round, and the NFL on Fox has two out of three of the NFC playoff matchups for this opening round of the playoffs, one on Saturday and another on Sunday.

Here is the schedule for the NFL on Fox's slate of Wild Card round games:

Saturday, January 14

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT

Sunday, January 15

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers game preview

NFC West division rivals meet in the first round of the playoffs, as the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers, in San Fran. The 49ers won both regular season matchups between the two teams.

The Seahawks were a surprise playoff team this year, thanks in large part to the resurgence of quarterback Geno Smith, having the best season of his career throwing to the likes of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (both of which had 1,000 yard seasons) and the emergence of rookie running back Kenneth Walker (a 1,000-yard season of his own). However, the Seattle defense is the weak link of this team, finishing the regular season as the 26th ranked defense in yards per game, third worst against the run.

San Francisco, meanwhile, dealt with a multitude of injuries throughout the season, but still managed to a field top five offense and defense (in yards per game). They enter the postseason as healthy as they've been all season, except at quarterback, where rookie Brock Purdy is the third starting quarterback for the 49ers this season. However, he isn't playing like a rookie. Since taking over as the starter, Purdy has thrown 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions, winning all five of the games.

Can the seventh-round pick keep that going when the pressure is on in the playoffs? And will Seattle be able to figure out a way to slow him and the 49ers down (they are the first team to play Purdy twice)? San Francisco is the heavy favorite going into the game.

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings game preview

New York Giants' Julian Love and Minnesota Vikings' KJ Osborn (Image credit: David Berding/Getty Images)

Another regular season rematch (it's a theme this Wild Card weekend), the New York Giants head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings, who won a close game between the two teams just a few weeks ago in week 16.

The Giants were another surprise team this year under new head coach Brian Daboll. While they were able to rest most of their starters in week 18 as they're seeding was locked in, they still have a few injury question marks heading into the Wild Card round, with key players Leonard Williams, Evan Neal, Azeez Ojulari and Adoree Jackson all questionable as of January 13. The Giants may best be described as scrappy, as neither their offense or defense finished in the top half of the league, but the likes of Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and others have shown they can make big plays when needed.

The Vikings come into the postseason with a record of 13-4, but many pundits aren't crazy about their chances. Why? They have been described as the least impressive 13-win team in recent memory. Eleven of their 13 wins were within one possession and they actually finished with a negative point differential on the season. Yet, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook lead an offense that can be quite dangerous. The same, however, can not be said about the Vikings defense, which ranked 31st in the regular season.

The Vikings are favored at home, but it is expected to be a close game.

