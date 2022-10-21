How to watch the NFL on Fox: week 7

Fall Sundays are for football and the NFL on Fox is one of the homes for catching much of the action every week.

The NFL on Fox covers about half of the weekly slate of games that play on Sunday afternoon and early evening (primarily NFC matchups), while the NFL on CBS covers the rest of that slate (mostly AFC games).

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the NFL on Fox each and every Sunday. Plus, we have info on how to watch the weekly primetime games:

How to watch the NFL on Fox

Fox, as one of the four major US TV networks, is carried by all pay-TV cable providers, so if you have a cable subscription then you have access to your local Fox station and the NFL on Fox. Another option is a TV antenna, which can receive all local station signals, including Fox.

Live TV streaming services have become a popular alternative to traditional cable, but consumers can still get access to their local Fox stations through many of these services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Fox does not have its own streaming service, but if you are a subscriber to a traditional or live TV streaming service that carries the network, you can use that login to get the game on the Fox Sports app.

You can also stream your local Fox NFL game on NFL Plus , but only through a mobile phone or tablet.

UK NFL fans that are interested in how they can watch the weekly NFL games that air on Fox should know that free-to-air broadcaster ITV is taking over NFL broadcasts in the UK (from the BBC).



There are some additional paid-for options to watch NFL games in the UK, including Sky TV and the NFL Game Pass subscription service.

NFL on Fox schedule: week 7

The NFL on Fox is ready for week 7, where it is providing a doubleheader of NFL games across the country. Check out the full schedule of week 7 games directly below; which ones are available depends on where you live. Take a look at the NFL week 7 regional broadcast map to see what games you're getting.

2022 NFL week 7 NFL on Fox schedule

Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

New York Giants vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

America's Game of the Week

A couple weeks after playing against them, Christian McCaffrey is now a San Francisco 49er. (Image credit: Mike Comer/Getty Images)

The NFL on Fox's marquee matchup is America's Game of the Week for week 7, the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are coming off a loss in a thrilling game against the Buffalo Bills in week 6, while the 49ers are also looking for a bounce back after a disappointing loss to Atlanta. This is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV where the Chiefs one; can Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers get some payback? They have a new piece to try and help them do that, as they just traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Most national markets are getting the Chiefs vs 49ers, though those serving Los Angeles and Washington state and surrounding areas are getting Seahawks vs Chargers.

More NFL