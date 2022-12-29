How to watch the NFL on Fox: week 18

Fall Sundays are for football and the NFL on Fox is one of the homes for catching much of the action every week.

The NFL on Fox covers about half of the weekly slate of games that play on Sunday afternoon and early evening (primarily NFC matchups), while the NFL on CBS covers the rest of that slate (mostly AFC games).

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the NFL on Fox each and every Sunday. Plus, we have info on how to watch the weekly primetime games:

How to watch the NFL on Fox

Fox, as one of the four major US TV networks, is carried by all pay-TV cable providers, so if you have a cable subscription then you have access to your local Fox station and the NFL on Fox. Another option is a TV antenna, which can receive all local station signals, including Fox.

Live TV streaming services have become a popular alternative to traditional cable, but consumers can still get access to their local Fox stations through many of these services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Fox does not have its own streaming service, but if you are a subscriber to a traditional or live TV streaming service that carries the network, you can use that login to get the game on the Fox Sports app.

You can also stream your local Fox NFL game on NFL Plus , but only through a mobile phone or tablet.

UK NFL fans that are interested in how they can watch the weekly NFL games that air on Fox should know that free-to-air broadcaster ITV is taking over NFL broadcasts in the UK (from the BBC).



There are some additional paid-for options to watch NFL games in the UK, including Sky TV and the NFL Game Pass subscription service.

NFL on Fox schedule: week 18

Week 18 is the final week of the NFL regular season and both Fox and CBS are hosting doubleheaders to give fans as much football action as they can handle with playoff spots, division crowns and the highly coveted first-round bye still needing to be decided.

To know exactly what games are going to be available in what markets, check out 506 Sports' NFL week 18 regional broadcast map .

2022 NFL week 18 NFL on Fox schedule

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons, 1pm ET/10 am PT

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

America's Game of the Week

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons (Image credit: Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

With three games airing in the later afternoon time slot usually meant for Fox's America's Game of the Week, none of them officially earn that designation. However, if we want to dive deeper, the Dallas vs Washington game is being called by the NFL on Fox's top broadcasting duo, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, and is airing for the largest swath of the country of the three games.

The game itself pits two long-time rivals against each other to close out the season. While Washington is eliminated, Dallas still has a chance to win the NFC East and potentially the top overall seed in the NFC (though it all depends on the Philadelphia Eagles' result).

With the other two games, the 49ers have their own shot to claim the top seed in the NFC with a win (and an Eagles loss), while the Seahawks need to win and a Packers loss on Sunday Night Football to earn the final wild card spot in the NFC.

