How to watch the NFL on Fox: week 14

Fall Sundays are for football and the NFL on Fox is one of the homes for catching much of the action every week.

The NFL on Fox covers about half of the weekly slate of games that play on Sunday afternoon and early evening (primarily NFC matchups), while the NFL on CBS covers the rest of that slate (mostly AFC games).

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the NFL on Fox each and every Sunday. Plus, we have info on how to watch the weekly primetime games:

How to watch the NFL on Fox

Fox, as one of the four major US TV networks, is carried by all pay-TV cable providers, so if you have a cable subscription then you have access to your local Fox station and the NFL on Fox. Another option is a TV antenna, which can receive all local station signals, including Fox.

Live TV streaming services have become a popular alternative to traditional cable, but consumers can still get access to their local Fox stations through many of these services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Fox does not have its own streaming service, but if you are a subscriber to a traditional or live TV streaming service that carries the network, you can use that login to get the game on the Fox Sports app.

You can also stream your local Fox NFL game on NFL Plus , but only through a mobile phone or tablet.

UK NFL fans that are interested in how they can watch the weekly NFL games that air on Fox should know that free-to-air broadcaster ITV is taking over NFL broadcasts in the UK (from the BBC).



There are some additional paid-for options to watch NFL games in the UK, including Sky TV and the NFL Game Pass subscription service.

NFL on Fox schedule: week 14

The NFL on Fox doubleheader for week 14 is highlighted by a number of games that could have major implications on the NFC playoff picture, including an NFC East showdown that most of the country will see in the 1 pm ET time slot and a game featuring two division leaders for Fox's America's Game of the Week.

Check out the complete schedule of NFL on Fox week 14 games below. If you want to know what game you're getting, here's the NFL week 14 regional broadcast map .

2022 NFL week 14 NFL on Fox schedule

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

America's Game of the Week

San Francisco 49ers' Charles Omenihu (#94) (Image credit: Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

All football fans outside of markets serving Seattle and the Carolinas are going to watch the Tom Brady and the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers, who are first place in the NFC West.

The Bucs have won three of their last four games, including a fourth quarter comeback last week to take a hold of their division. The 49ers, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning streak, but are forced to start rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured, meaning they may have to lean even more on their top-ranked defense to win.

