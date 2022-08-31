Want to know what events are happening this weekend? Metro-east calendar is your guide

Noon Friday, Sept. 2 is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Events

▪ The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce 2022 Women’s Conference: Be the Change — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Develop leadership skills, build your business’ bottom line, educate your team on culture and take away some personal development ideas. Attendees can select the breakout sessions and “Ask The Expert” tables that best fit their needs. Some speaker topics include team culture development, social media tips, developing confidence, hiring/maintaining good staff, personal safety, streamlining workflow and much more. Tickets and information: 618-667-8769 or facebook.com/events/538776481050519 .

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Masks required at the book sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Millstadt Township Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Event Center, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Featuring everything: local plants, fruit, coffee, produce, flowers, honey, eggs, baked goods, jellies/jams and flea market items. No vendor fees. 618-476-3037.

▪ Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden — 4-8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through October. Ruins Pond, Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic Schlafly beer, four seasonally rotating cocktails from STL Barkeep, food truck fare, live music, yoga and yard games. Free to attend. A portion of the beer and cocktail proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. schlafly.com

▪ Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-624-0139 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market .

▪ 46th annual St. Louis Gateway Postcard Club Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. American Legion Hall, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Free admission, free appraisals, 20 dealers, food available on site. 618-531-4189 or the.snyders@charter.net .

▪ Food on the Move — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. New Shining Light HDNC, 740 Broadway Ave., Venice. Free food distribution. SNAP support and referrals provided. Masks and social distancing required and enforced. stlfoodbank.org

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. St. James Catholic Parish & School, Parish Room, 412 W. Washington Ave., Millstadt. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org , code: Millstadt.

▪ ‘We Remember You’ Candlelight Vigil — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Lourdes Grotto, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Remember in song and prayer those who have died by suicide and their loved ones. Free to attend. 618-394-6281 or snows.org/vigil

▪ Brave Like Ben Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Bennie’s Pizza Pub, 113 E. Main St., Belleville. Ten percent of all dine-in and carryout sales will go to the Hay family as their infant son, Ben, waits for a heart transplant. T-shirts will be available for purchase. Follow Ben’s story at facebook.com/BraveLikeBen .

▪ St. Vincent de Paul ‘Friends of the Poor Walk’ — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Advanced registration is not required. Registration area will be located at Amphitheatre. Walkers can choose their own route on the Shrine grounds. Each participant/pledge will provide food, clothing, emergency housing, medical care, transportation, utility relief, job searches and emergency help of all kind. Pledges can be designated to the parish SVDP Conference of your choice or to the Belleville SVDP Council. For registration information/forms: svdpsouthil.org , click on News/Events tab; 618-394-0126 or pat.hogrebe@gmail.com .

Games

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com .

▪ Euchre — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Snacks welcome. Water, soda and coffee will be available for purchase. Masks not required. 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Highland Thursday Night Live Concert Series: Rachel Deschaine — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Downtown Square, Highland. Enjoy live entertainment on Thursday evenings. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair(s), blanket, cooler, etc., and enjoy the show. The Lions Club will be selling brats, pork burgers and chicken sandwiches. highlandil.gov

▪ National Cinema Day at The EDGE — Saturday, Sept. 3. The EDGE, 701 South Belt West, Belleville. The EDGE is excited to partner with the Cinema Foundation to help moviegoers celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick-off National Cinema Day. Audiences of all ages can enjoy a day at the movies with exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions at a discounted admission of $3. facebook.com/TheEdge618

▪ The St. Louis Black Repertory Company presents ‘Richard III’ by Carlyle Brown — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 (opening date). Edison Theatre at Washington University, 6465 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis. It’s 1821 in New York, and two productions of William Shakespeare’s “Richard III” are vying for audiences. One is presented by the African Company of New York, a downtown theater known for its growing popularity with both Black and white audiences. A white theater owner is threatened by the success of his competition and will stop at nothing to shut them down. Learn what happens in this true story straight from American theater history. For tickets and additional performance dates: theblackrep.org .

▪ Songs4Soldiers Benefit Concert featuring Everclear and LOCASH — 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Bolm-Schuhkraft City park, 1200 N. Evergreen Lane, Columbia. Songs4Soldiers has seen tremendous growth in its charitable efforts and concert attendance since their inaugural show in 2013. Helping veterans nationwide, S4S has spent nearly $1 million on combat veterans and their families, helping them with direct needs and financial hardship. For tickets and information: songs4soldiersstl.org

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ Diabetes Support Group — 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Frisse Conference Room, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Open to those with diabetes and their family members and/or caregivers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month. Participants will be required to wear non-cloth, medical-grade masks, as masks are still required in health care facilities per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Registration is required. 618-526-5743 or lisa.ketchem@hshs.org to register or for more information.

▪ PFLAG Edwardsville — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Rainbow House on Main, 808 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Please join us for a support and sharing-style meeting. We offer support, education and advocacy for LGBTQ people and their allies. Contact Amy for more information, 618-977-5078 or pflagedwardsville@outlook.com .

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Online via Zoom. “Share Your Research Experiences” - Attendees are asked to share bits of advice acquired during their own research, whether in St. Clair County or other states and counties. Lacking that, research questions may be posed to the audience. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL .

▪ St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality Luncheon & Card Party — Noon Tuesday, Sept. 6. St. Luke Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo, games with prizes. Menu: quarter-pound beef frank on bun, potato salad, baked beans, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea and water. Cost: $10 per person. Bring canned food for the Food Pantry. 618-236-1124.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 6-Dec. 6. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A special weekly seminar and support group for those grieving the death of a loved one. Featuring practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a loved one. There are 14 sessions; participants can start at any time. Cost: $20 for the workbook. 318-344-3151 or bklee54@yahoo.com for info or to register.

▪ International Women’s Organization — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Eden Village, Community Room, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Speaker: Maryam Janahi of Bahrain. Janahi has a Degree in Finance and has worked in Real Estate Management in Bahrain. She is currently attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a Language Instructor and Cultural Lecturer and a Fulbright Language Teaching Assistant teaching Arabic. Janahi will talk about the history of her country and the people of Bahrain. Anyone attending IWO meetings will need to stop at the front desk and show your COVID-19 vaccination record card from CDC. Only those who do so will be able to attend. For additional information: Esther 618-406-0259, Barbara 618-830-5804, Joyce 618-791-3341.

▪ Gateway East Artist Guild — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Meetings are open to all art enthusiasts with any level of skill from beginner to professional. The public is invited. This month’s program is presented by Mary Martin, a collage artist and owner of the Green Door Gallery in Webster Groves, Missouri. GEAG meets the first Wednesday of every month. More information at GEAG.net .

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. Free and open to all. For info or to join the Zoom meeting, contact Craig at 618-567-6095. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Fall Dance — 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Featuring Mo Pleasure. Advance ticket sales Sept. 1-Oct. 9. Cost: $8 per person/$15 per couple in advance; $10 per person at the door. Refreshments included. For tickets and info: Diana 618-444-6771 or Marty 618-797-6749, Granite City Township Office 618-877-4373.

Food

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. Also serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday with a salad bar. Pizza made fresh and served every day. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Online via Zoom. A Slow Flow mixed levels practice that will lead you through a series of yoga poses that focus on strengthening, lengthening, and stretching. Requires Registration. Instructed by Anne Hughes. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org .

▪ Question, Persuade, Refer Suicide Prevention Training — 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Guild Center, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Free training for anyone who wants to know how to help someone struggling with thoughts of suicide. Space is limited. Registration required. 618-394-6281 or snows.org/vigil

▪ Adult Zumba with Aimee — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Join us for an evening workout with our very own Zumba Fitness instructor! Come in comfortable exercise clothing and bring a water bottle. Space is limited. Requires Registration. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Fourth annual Gateway Paralyzed Veterans of America 5K/1 Mile Run - Walk - Roll — 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Tower Grove Park, Sons of Rest Shelter, St. Louis. Check in at 7:30 a.m. This event is a fun way to help provide support for paralyzed veterans in the Gateway area. Register online at: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MO/StLouis/GatewayPVA5k1mileRunWalkandRoll

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Space is limited. Registration required. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org .

▪ Beginner Knitting Group with Greta — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 24. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Experience how easy it can be learning to knit through our structured, interactive, social knitting group. Perfect for true beginners or those looking for an easy refresh project. Different intermediate skills will be introduced on a project by project basis. Set up as a two-day class, with “homework” in between. Registration required. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org .

▪ The City of the Sun: Cahokia Mounds Historic Presentation — 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Join us as Justin Smock, Conservation Education Representative at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, discusses the ancient City of Cahokia, a site located in present-day Illinois which was inhabited by Native Americans from about 700 to 1400. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org .

▪ St. Louis Team Hope Walk — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road, St. Louis. Check-in at 9 a.m. Team Hope is the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families. Cost: $30 per adult, $20 per child. Includes T-shirt with lunch. To register: https://missouri.hdsa.org/events/2022-st-louis-team-hope-walk .

Worth the Drive

▪ Green Door Art Gallery: ‘Architectural Abstractions’ and ‘Garry McMichael: Retrospective’ — Thursday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 29. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore St., Webster Groves, Missouri. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Green Door Art Gallery presents concurrent exhibits, “Architectural Abstractions,” featuring architectural photography by Ken Konchel and mixed media jewelry by Lois Jacobs. “Garry McMichael: Retrospective” featuring photography, drawings and paintings spanning the art career of the late Garry McMichael, long-time resident artist at Green Door Art Gallery. The artwork will be on display and available for sale. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com .

▪ Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. KC Hall grounds, 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Locally produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegars, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket