Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass is here, or at least its first half. Valve is applying a different release schedule for this year’s battle pass, dividing it into two parts. Though most of the new content arrived with the first part, there’s still a lot to unlock in the battle pass that will become available with part two. An arcana, new immortal skins, and even taunts will be locked until Part II starts.

