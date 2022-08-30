Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
What is a hyper carry in League of Legends?
In League of Legends, the AD carry position is one of the most influential in the game, as players can easily take games over from there. The position has the word “carry” as part of its title, so you should expect AD carry players to take the game into their own hands every once in a while.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 caster said ‘battle pass’ 16,905 times on Twitch to summon its release
Dota 2 fans have patiently waited for The International 2022 battle pass to be released for months. It finally happened on Sep. 1, and nobody wanted it more than beloved caster Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt. In a bid to will its release into existence, TeaGuvnor committed himself to the...
dotesports.com
Domina developer posts transphobic patch notes on Steam, mentions Keffals
The gaming community often gets a bad rep due to the amount of hate and bigotry that some gamers have for people who aren’t like them. The latest unfortunate example comes from the developer behind Domina has gone on a hateful bender on Steam, even harassing a transgender Twitch streamer.
dotesports.com
FaZe Swagg confirms move to YouTube with a flashback announcement video
FaZe Clan content creator and livestreamer Swagg announced today that he is officially moving to YouTube Gaming. Swagg began his career as a content creator in early 2017, with his stream hitting the mainstream only two years later. Gaining popularity from his Call of Duty content, Swagg joined FaZe in April 2020 and quickly rose as one of the gaming organization’s most prominent members. Boasting over 1.9 million followers on Twitch at the time of his departure, FaZe Swagg has abandoned the video livestreaming platform now in favor of YouTube.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Full 2022 Dota 2 battle pass schedule: All dates, content, and more
Dota 2 players are flocking back to the game now that Valve has released the 2022 battle pass in the lead-up to The International 11. And, while the type of content included within is somewhat familiar, the format of this battle pass is entirely different from those in the past—for better or worse.
dotesports.com
The International 2022 hits $3 million prize pool, but Dota 2 fans aren’t happy with battle pass content
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is finally over and fans are already snapping it up, which has seen The International 11’s prize pool shoot up to $3 million within just a handful of hours. But, that current layout of content and how Valve is structuring both the battle pass and its feed into that prize pool has left fans feeling an early sense of dread.
dotesports.com
How does the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan work?
The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan has been officially revealed by Microsoft, following an earlier leak. Similar to other subscription models such as Netflix, the Friends and Family Plan allows the creation of up to five accounts that can all share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate. Accounts...
dotesports.com
G2 HEL introduced as org’s new all-female League of Legends team
G2 Esports has revealed its new all-female League of Legends team named HEL after the Norse goddess of death. Featuring some of the world’s top players, the new team will continue to pave the way for female representation in esports, following in the footsteps of the Gozen team, another full-female roster established by G2 in 2021 for the VALORANT scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ARM’
Wordle is versatile and surprises players with his ways of having fun with him, whether alone or with friends. There are many players who don’t care much about stats and scores, just playing casually when they have time. While others just enjoy creating new strategies and researching new ways to beat Wordle every day.
dotesports.com
Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty are headed to Xbox Game Pass
Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has confirmed today that Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty will make their way to Microsoft’s paid subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass. The news comes amid the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the developer of these said titles, by Microsoft. Spencer said...
dotesports.com
EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work … we just couldn’t hear each other’
Last night, Evil Geniuses and TSM played one of the longest series in professional League of Legends history. Their best-of-five LCS Championship match took nearly eight hours to complete. After starting at 3pm CT, EG and TSM didn’t wrap up their five-game series until approximately 11pm CT, with EG eventually claiming victory at the end of the marathon playoff match.
dotesports.com
The Callisto Protocol studio founder removes tweet allegedly promoting crunch culture
CEO and founder of Striking Distance Studios, the development studio currently working on The Callisto Protocol, swiftly removed a recent Tweet promoting crunch culture in the gaming industry after facing backlash. Crunch culture is a concept that exists across various production spheres, though it is particularly discussed as it pertains...
dotesports.com
When does Part II of the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass release?
Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass is here, or at least its first half. Valve is applying a different release schedule for this year’s battle pass, dividing it into two parts. Though most of the new content arrived with the first part, there’s still a lot to unlock in the battle pass that will become available with part two. An arcana, new immortal skins, and even taunts will be locked until Part II starts.
dotesports.com
Riot will do fewer in-client visual novels for events in the future after several League flops
Andrei “Meddler” van Roon, a veteran of Riot Games and the designer behind Ziggs, Syndra, and Varus, is now the head of the Riot studio. Now overseeing the production of League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Teamfight Tactics, Meddler is full of ideas on how to improve these games.
dotesports.com
All Faceless Void Arcana Ult combinations in Dota 2
Arcanas are the rarest form of cosmetics in Dota 2, alongside personas. They feature customized spell effects and voice lines which separate them from the rest of the cosmetics. Considering there’s a decent number of cosmetics with special spell effects, Valve tries its best to ensure they go well together....
dotesports.com
LCS Championship series between EG and TSM experiencing hour-long delays thanks to audio issues, subsequent pauses
Tonight’s LCS Championship quarterfinal series between Evil Geniuses and TSM has been marred by delays ever since it started. After players were forced to remake champion select following an issue ahead of the first game of the series, the rest of the match played host to a swath of delays and pauses.
dotesports.com
Crowd control in League of Legends: All types and effects
In League of Legends, hundreds of abilities can affect other units with crowd control effects, also known as CC. Crowd control effects will reduce the amount of control that the targeted unit will have on its ability to move, attack, cast spells, or reduce items, to varying degrees. With hundreds...
dotesports.com
Team SMG provides statement on failure to register for The International 11 qualifiers, Dota 2 future
Schedules and team lists for upcoming Dota Pro Circuit regional qualifiers went live earlier this week, and for fans who keep up with all the regions, there were likely a few key names missing from those lineups that previously announced plans to compete for one of the final spots at The International 2022.
dotesports.com
Is the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass worth it?
There are always levels to a Dota 2 battle pass, both literally and metaphorically. Most of the time, the levels players actually care about involve how deep the content rabbit hole goes in regards to which Arcana, exclusive item sets, new features, and game modes are added as part of the battle pass. Content is king, and if it isn’t there, a portion of the playerbase might just decide to skip purchasing even the base battle pass.
dotesports.com
The 10 best Overwatch skins of all time
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been six years since Overwatch launched. Over the years, it’s gained a huge amount of cosmetic items, as any good live service game should. From Summer Games to Winter Wonderland to the myriad number of challenges the game has seen, there are skins for just about every occasion scattered across the game’s roster.
Comments / 0