ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PHOTOS: Georgia football takes down Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs showed up ready to go on Saturday and made quick work of the Oregon Ducks on their way to a dominant victory. No. 3 Georgia blasted No. 11 Oregon 49-3 in a dominant victory in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The win was a one-sided one for Georgia, as the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions on their way to starting the season with a win for the ninth straight year.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
247Sports

These five Ducks must play well to beat Georgia

As the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks try and knock off the defending national champions and No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the Ducks will need these five Ducks to play well to win. Bo Nix - Quarterback. While we don't officially know who will start at quarterback for the Ducks...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon State 34 - Boise State 17 (FINAL)

Saturday provides the first full slate of college football games in 2022, and on that docket is the season opener for Oregon State (0-0, 0-0) and Boise State (0-0, 0-0), which is set for 7:30 pm PDT in Corvallis, Oregon. It’s the first game inside a reduced-capacity Reser Stadium, which is in the midst of a major renovation project and is sold out for Saturday’s contest.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy