ATLANTA — Quarterbacks often go to the podium following a game and are tasked with explaining what went wrong on a play that didn’t go his way. On Saturday, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s day went so well that he found himself taking ownership of a mistake that still led to seven points.
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs showed up ready to go on Saturday and made quick work of the Oregon Ducks on their way to a dominant victory. No. 3 Georgia blasted No. 11 Oregon 49-3 in a dominant victory in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The win was a one-sided one for Georgia, as the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions on their way to starting the season with a win for the ninth straight year.
Saturday provides the first full slate of college football games in 2022, and on that docket is the season opener for Oregon State (0-0, 0-0) and Boise State (0-0, 0-0), which is set for 7:30 pm PDT in Corvallis, Oregon. It’s the first game inside a reduced-capacity Reser Stadium, which is in the midst of a major renovation project and is sold out for Saturday’s contest.
