ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs showed up ready to go on Saturday and made quick work of the Oregon Ducks on their way to a dominant victory. No. 3 Georgia blasted No. 11 Oregon 49-3 in a dominant victory in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The win was a one-sided one for Georgia, as the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions on their way to starting the season with a win for the ninth straight year.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO