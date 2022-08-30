ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns to Join Hospital Association as Chief Government Relations Officer

New Jersey Hospital Association President and CEO Cathy Bennett today announced the addition of Christine Stearns, a seasoned public affairs and government relations professional, to serve in the newly created role of chief government relations officer (CGRO) for the association. Responsible for developing and advancing NJHA’s legislative agenda, Stearns will...
TRENTON, NJ

