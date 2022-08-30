Leeward Renewable Energy Operations Announces the Posting of Q2 2022 Financial Results and September 9 Investor Call

Read full article on original website
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
NGL Energy Partners LP NGL ("NGL," or the "Partnership") announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ngl. A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit...
INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Lottery.com Class Action Lawsuit - LTRY; LTRYW
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. LTRY LTRYW))) securities between November 15, 2021 and July 29, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Million v. Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp., No. 22-cv-07111 (S.D.N.Y.), the Lottery.com class action lawsuit charges Lottery.com and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
NanoVibronix Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing
NanoVibronix, Inc., NAOV, a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that, on August 30, 2022, the Company received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") indicating that, based upon the Company's continued non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement as of August 29, 2022, the Company securities would be subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company plans to timely request a hearing, which request will stay any further action by the Staff at least pending the issuance of the Panel's decision following the hearing and the expiration of any extension that may be granted by the Panel.
Enablence Technologies Inc. Adds Derek J. Burney to Its Board of Directors and Announces Grant of Stock Options to Officer and Employee
Fremont, California and Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Enablence Technologies Inc. ENA ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a supplier of optical components and subsystems, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Derek J. Burney to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2022 subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation Announces Changes in Accordance with Amended CPC Policy
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation HMCC (the "Corporation") a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces changes that are in accordance with the Amended CPC Policy. Changes in...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Cramer: Marathon Oil Is Good But Why Not Own One Of These With A Giant Dividend?
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round." Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said. When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Russia Poised To Resume Supply Of Gas To Europe Through Nordstream Pipeline: Report
Vladimir Putin-led Russia is likely to resume gas supplies via its Nord Stream pipeline to Europe with grid data indicating flows will resume at 20% of capacity on Saturday as planned, reported Bloomberg. Worry For Europe: Russia shutting down its Nord Stream pipeline citing maintenance has become a cause of...
EXCLUSIVE: Why Nvidia Could See '$2-Billion Hit In 2023' From US Crackdown On China Chip Exports
Nvidia Corporation NVDA, a graphics chip manufacturer and investor favorite, reported in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the Biden administration has put restrictions in place that prevent the chip giant from selling its A100 and H100 chips to Russia and China, effective immediately. A...
Investors May Not Want to Wake Up when September Ends
September tends to be the worst month for stocks—October just has the worst reputation. Once money managers return from summer vacations, many try to adjust their portfolios to make a year-end run in hopes of beating their respective benchmarks. According to Dow Jones® market data stretching back to 1928, the S&P 500® index (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) have both averaged a 1% loss in September—making it, on average, the worst month of the year for each index.
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. DMB today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in August was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
CARRIE REYKDAL ACQUIRES SECURITIES OF EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP.
EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Carrie Reykdal (the "Acquiror") announced today that she has, through EAM Enterprises Inc. ("EAM"), a corporation wholly-owned by the Acquiror, acquired beneficial ownership of 23,018,400 common shares ("Common Shares") of Everyday People Financial Corp. (formerly Justify Capital Corp.) ("Everyday People") and 1,000,000 warrants to acquire Common Shares ("Warrants") of Everyday People in connection with Everyday People's qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Everyday People Financial Inc. ("Former EP") that was completed on August 31, 2022. The Qualifying Transaction constituted the "Qualifying Transaction" for Everyday People under Policy 2.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Everyday People acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Former EP by way of a three-cornered amalgamation whereby Former EP amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everyday People ("Subco"). Upon the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Acquiror, through EAM, acquired beneficial ownership of the Common Shares and the Warrants in exchange for the 23,018,400 common shares in the capital of Former EP (the "Former EP Shares") and the 1,000,000 warrants of Former EP (the "Former EP Warrants"), respectively, held prior to the Qualifying Transaction. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share and is exercisable at any time on or before November 21, 2022. Further information in respect of the Qualifying Transaction is contained in Everyday People's news release dated September 2, 2022.
VIZSLA SILVER FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F WITH THE SEC
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA VZLA (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Vizsla's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis, annual information form, and audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022. The Form 40-F is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
UBS and Wealthfront mutually agree to terminate merger agreement
UBS to purchase a USD 69.7 million note convertible into Wealthfront shares. UBS remains committed to its growth plans in the US and strengthening its digital offering. UBS and Wealthfront have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement, initially announced 26 January 2022, under which Wealthfront was to be acquired by UBS Americas Inc.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling Again Today
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against Chairman Michael Saylor. What Happened?. Racine took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud. "Today, we’re suing Michael Saylor -...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Molecular Partners AG of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MOLN
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Molecular Partners AG ("Molecular Partners" or the "Company") A and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-05925, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Molecular Partners American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021 (the "IPO"); and/or (b) Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021 and April 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
These 3 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Have High Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2024
Based on consensus estimates among surveyed analysts, FactSet has determined which stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest expected two-year dividend compound annual growth rate. As there are 111 stocks in the S&P 500 with dividend yields over 3.10%, analysts have composed a list of 20 stocks that...
