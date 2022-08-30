Read full article on original website
Boone County man sentenced for stolen mine equipment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Boone County man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for attempting to damage property at a mining site. A federal jury previously found Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, guilty on charges related to stolen specialized mine equipment. The related incidents happened in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damages.
Kanawha magistrate Sisson dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson has died, the Kanawha County Commission announced Friday. Sisson was elected as a magistrate in 2012. He previously served as a police officer with the St. Albans Police Department, a security guard for Union Carbide and a process deputy for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Hoover student dies in I-79 crash
AMMA, W.Va. — A freshman student at Herbert Hoover High School died Wednesday night after the car she was riding in went underneath a flatbed truck on Interstate 79 in Roane County. Leah Strickland was riding home from a soccer game with her father, Herbert Hoover coach Michael Strickland,...
Nitro, St. Albans to close bridge for pedestrians to watch Labor Day fireworks Sunday
NITRO, W.Va. — The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic Sunday night for the Labor Day fireworks display. The state Department of Transportation said the bridge will closed from 8:30-10:30 p.m. The bridge will be open for foot...
Boone mining accident claims life
Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin both announced the death Friday. Justice said Kris Ball, 34, of Harts, was killed in an accident at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine Thursday evening. The mine, which is on the Kanawha-Boone county line, is operated by Kanawha Eagle Mining. Justice announced the...
Donations down for Great Rubber Duck Race set for Saturday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers of the Great Rubber Duck Race are hoping to generate more interest ahead of this Saturday’s event along the Kanawha River in Charleston. The race returned in 2021 after a 16 year hiatus. Margaret O’Neal, president of United Way of Central West Virginia, said...
