TV Series

'Selling the OC' Season 2: Everything We Know

By Quinci LeGardye
Marie Claire US
 4 days ago

Netflix's second Selling Universe spinoff, Selling the OC , has arrived and introduced fans to a new cast of realtors that are even wilder than the Sunset crew. Based out of the Oppenheim Group's new Newport Beach office, the series' first season has tons of inter-office competition and interpersonal drama for those of us who are fascinated by questionable workplace dynamics and ultra-luxury real estate. (So far, where LA's homes have industrial touches, the OC has so much wood!)

Now that a week has passed since the premiere, it's time to check in on whether viewers can expect a second season with the OC crew.

Has 'Selling the OC' been renewed for Season 2?

Netflix has yet to give any hint at a renewal, so Selling the OC 's Season 2 chances depend on the streamer's dedication to the Sunset universe. Selling Sunset is still going strong, even sans Christine, but we haven't received any news about the first spinoff, Selling Tampa , including any renewal hints.

OC has held steady in Netflix's Top 5 since its premiere last week. Though it hasn't hit No. 1, that may still be a good enough viewer response for Netflix to stick with the second Oppenheim office.

Who could return for 'Selling the OC' season 2?

Though there's plenty of inter-office drama, no one's place at Oppenheim is called into question by the end of the season. It's likely all of the cast would return for season 2, including Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, Tyler Stanaland, and Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What would 'Selling the OC' season 2 be about?

While it's too early to see whether the new spinoff will have any multi-season arcs, like Sunset 's inter-cast relationships, or a straight-up antagonist à la Christine, there is a bunch of drama among the office relationships. A big part of Season 1 is an argument that split the office into two, when Kayla Cardona was iced out by a contingent led by Alex Hall and Polly Brindle, in response to Kayla making inappropriate advances at her married co-worker Tyler Stanaland.

While Tyler told Bustle that his and Kayla's relationship is fine after they talked both on- and off-camera, Hall told the outlet that she and Kayla are polite at work events but "more closed off since the show." Kayla added that after watching the show, she took issue with some things Hall said behind her back.

At the end of the season, the other two Alexandras of the office, Rose and Jarvis, came to Kayla's defense about the whole thing, pointing out that Alex and Polly are super flirty towards Tyler (Many viewers are still trying to scrub the term "nosey" from their brains.) In a Tudum interview, the cast confirmed that the dynamics are still split in two after the season's release, with Rose saying she's "not cordial" with anyone except Gio Helou, Kayla, and Austin Victoria. Time will tell whether these are still the set alliances during a possible second season.

Marie Claire US

