Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund, And Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, And Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 215% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 15% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

