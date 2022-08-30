ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund, And Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, And Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of regular income. Companies that have a history of paying dividends tend to post consistent profits and manage their capital well. Owl Rock Capital, Moelis & Co., and New York Community Bancorp all offer high yields at their current share prices. You’re reading...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Mutual Fund#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Pgp#Ffa#Medallion Financial Corp#Sinclair Broadcast Group#First Financial Bancorp#Nny#First Mid Bancshares#Nasdaq#Nyse
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Flex LNG: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flex LNG FLNG. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share. On Wednesday, Flex LNG will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

The total return for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 215% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 15% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toSnap One Holdings' (NASDAQ:SNPO) shareholders losses of 50% over that period

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 50% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Snap One Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 10% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.
STOCKS
Benzinga

First Trust High Income: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Trust High Income FSD. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.5 per share. On Thursday, First Trust High Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About

As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among the hardest hit sectors. According to CSI Markets, the technology sector's performance is down 23% year-to-date as of Aug. 29, 2022. However, there are three technology companies poised to bolster shareholder value by increasing...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy