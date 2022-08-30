Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Madison County Jury Finds Defendant Not Guilty
A Madison County jury has found Domanek Jackson guilty of robbery and found her not guilty of murder. The jury deliberated from 9:30 this morning until 3:45 p.m., roughly six hours.
WHNT-TV
Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Tuscumbia
A Colbert County man is now facing drug trafficking charges after Tuscumbia Police raided a home earlier this week. The home had been under surveillance for several weeks.
WHNT-TV
Motorcyclist Killed in Wreck Identified
Huntsville Police has identified 21-year-old Kathrynn Lively as the motorcyclist killed in the wreck Wednesday night. HCS Unveils Plans for New Career Technical Academy. Plans for Alabama State Parks Upgrades in Progress. Alabama A&M Small Farms Research Center receives …. Mason Sisk Trial Just Over a Week Away. Man Arrested...
WHNT-TV
Madison Residents Not Receiving Mail
People in Madison say they have not gotten their mail on a consistent basis for quite some time. Huntsville Utilities Hits Couple With Extremely High …. HCS Unveils Plans for New Career Technical Academy. Plans for Alabama State Parks Upgrades in Progress. Alabama A&M Small Farms Research Center receives …
WHNT-TV
Man Arrested After Police Chase
A Colbert County man was arrested Monday after a police chase. Now, he's facing charges that include trafficking meth and child endangerment.
WHNT-TV
Local Church Collects Bottled Water to Help Combat Jackson Water Crisis
Saturday marks day six of the growing water crisis in Jackson, Miss. Many in the city are without reliable drinking water, and a Huntsville church is trying to help. Oakwood University Church is collecting bottles of water that they plan to deliver to people in Jackson next week.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Utilities Hits Couple With Extremely High Bill on Their Vacant Home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Residents Weigh in on Medical Marijuana
Of the people News 19 spoke with this afternoon, everyone seemed to be in support of bringing medical marijuana to the state. While some were in support and didn't want to go on camera, others were comfortable with sharing their opinion.
WHNT-TV
Governor Ivey Announces 225 Million Dollar Grant for Jackson County's Water and Sewer Systems
With some parts of its water and sewer system constructed decades ago, Scottsboro is one of the communities working with the state to update its system. The city has been granted nearly 15 million dollars for the project.
WHNT-TV
Hundreds Turn Out to Support Huntsville-Based Child Memorial Foundation
Nearly 200 families took part in the “Rock and Walk” at Monte Sano State Park in Huntsville on Saturday. The signature annual event is held by a group dedicated to solidarity in honor of infants and children lost over the years.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Hospital teams with Toyota for Child Passenger Safety Month
Childproofing your car isn't always easy. But both car and medical experts agree proper car seat awareness can save lives. Huntsville Hospital teams with Toyota for Child Passenger …. Madison Residents Not Receiving Mail. 1 Killed at Campground Shooting. Local Dispensaries Hesitant to Apply for Medical …. Application for Medical...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Fire and Rescue Responds to Apartment Fire
Huntsville Fire and Rescue said multiple units responded to 2130 Old Fairway Road NW just before 7:30 a.m. This is located at the Cottages at Watercress, just off Jeff Road north of US-72.
WHNT-TV
HCS Unveils Plans for New Career Technical Academy
Huntsville City Schools is expanding its career technical program with the addition of a brand new Career Technical Academy. The Career Tech Academy will be built on the same site as the new central office at the corner of North Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive.
WHNT-TV
SWEEPSTAKES: Tiramisu Paperie Tote Giveaway
Tiramisu Paperie is a new business here in Huntsville, and they aren’t your regular average card shop. Want home goods and paper items full of sass and spunk? Then look for further, enter to win a Tiramisu Paperie tote bag filled with goodies because we all need a little pick-me-up! Entries will be accepted until September 17, 2022, at 11:59 pm CST.
