Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Joy-Anna Duggar Cries Over Parenthood, Sparks MAJOR Concern on Instagram
Joy-Anna Duggar has been acting more and more rebellious of late. The former reality star recently violated her family’s very strict dress code, for example. Now, however, the mother of two has really gone ahead and done it. She’s really gone ahead and seemingly stuck it to her mother...
The Hollywood Gossip
Evan Stewart: Carlin Bates' Husband Loses Job, Gets Slammed By Fans For Posting Wife's Seizure Videos
The Bates family of Tennessee is often compared to the Duggars. It makes sense, as they’re also a large large fundamentalist clan who formerly starred on a basic cable reality series, but has since fallen on hard times. Make that very hard times. Sure, the Bateses’ fall from grace...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar Flaunts Cleavage on Instagram: I Love Not Having to Follow Jim Bob's Stupid Rules!
Amy Duggar has never been one to follow blindly. Even before the rest of the world realized that her family is more corrupt than the Mansons and the Sopranos combined, Amy questioned authority and refused to go along with the more asinine rules imposed by her powerful Uncle Jim Bob.
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Comments / 0