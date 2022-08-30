ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt-West Virginia sets record for largest Pittsburgh sporting event crowd

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl set a Pittsburgh sports record.The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium was 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016. A record-setting crowd turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011. No. 17 Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business
voiceofmotown.com

WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh

Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghmagazine.com

10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss

As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage

(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Police shoot, kill man in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 1400 block of Rydal St. for the police shooting. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 9:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Allegheny County police will investigate the shooting. No other information was released. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game reportedly runs out of beer

The Backyard Brawl matchup between No. 17 Pittsburgh and West Virginia has been a highly anticipated game and a great start to Week 1 of the 2022 season. The renewal of the rivalry has caused the largest attendance in the history of Pittsburgh sports, with an attendance record of 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl

West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
MORGANTOWN, WV

