PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl set a Pittsburgh sports record.The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium was 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016. A record-setting crowd turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011. No. 17 Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31.
PITTSBURGH — In August, sources tell Target 11 that as many as 100 of the approximately 830 Pittsburgh police officers couldn’t pass the state’s new firearms recertification test. The municipal officers’ education and training commission changed the scoring this year, making it more difficult, according to some...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PITTSBURGH — A truck drove under an overpass and didn’t quite fit, scraping its entire roof off as it tried to drive away. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the area of New Beaver and Eckert Street in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood for reports of the accident.
voiceofmotown.com
Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
PITTSBURGH — A search for a missing woman took a deadly turn when a man was shot and killed after police said he confronted Pittsburgh police officers with a gun Thursday night. Pittsburgh police responded to the 1400 block of Rydal Street in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood around 8:58 p.m....
pittsburghmagazine.com
As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
A 1-year-old infant fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, police say. Allegheny County 9-1-1 was made aware of the fall out of a window of a home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m. The infant survived...
Government Technology
(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
The Pitt Panthers head coach called out the bad report after the game.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 1400 block of Rydal St. for the police shooting. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 9:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Allegheny County police will investigate the shooting. No other information was released. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
saturdaydownsouth.com
The Backyard Brawl matchup between No. 17 Pittsburgh and West Virginia has been a highly anticipated game and a great start to Week 1 of the 2022 season. The renewal of the rivalry has caused the largest attendance in the history of Pittsburgh sports, with an attendance record of 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment.
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — At least one person was injured after a train and truck collided in Allegheny County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 6th Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge around noon. 911 dispatchers confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital. No other information...
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh police officers have been fired for allegedly falsifying overtime cards, and their immediate supervisor has also been let go. The city said the officers are no longer employed, but multiple sources in the department tell Target 11 that the two officers and a sergeant who supervised them have been fired.
West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz campaigned in Monroeville on Monday. Supporters turned out for the town hall event with the Republican taking some questions
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A teen girl is dead after a shooting in the city of Duquesne. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that police and medics were sent to the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue at around 5:13 p.m. Authorities found a victim, later identified as 14-year-old Lajaponis Roberts, shot at...
