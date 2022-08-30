ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Cheetah Clean purchasing Campbell Lane Express Car Wash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is expanding again in Bowling Green after the company announced that it was buying a car wash on Campbell Lane. In a news release, the company said it agreed to purchase the Campbell Lane Express Car Wash. With the purchase, Cheetah Clean will own and operate four Cheetah Clean car washes in the Bowling Green area.
WBKO

National Derby Rallies makes a pit stop in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking for family-fun this Labor Day weekend, look no further than the National Derby Rallies National Championships!. The 2022 National Derby Rallies Nationals have made a return pit stop to Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green, KY. The soap-box races will take place this weekend, with five divisions set to rev their engines.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkyufm.org

West Kentucky residents reflect on 2017 eclipse, look forward to 2024

It’s been five years since western Kentucky experienced a total solar eclipse, and some in the region are already looking forward to the next one. Aug. 21 marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, when west Kentucky residents saw thousands flock to the region to witness an astronomical event. Hopkinsville was one of the major centers of eclipse tourism at that time – even going so far as dub itself “Eclipseville” – with people there seeing nearly three minutes of total eclipse.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Highway dedication for beloved and late founder of Barren-Metcalfe EMS

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials gathered in Glasgow Thursday morning, to dedicate a portion of a local highway to the late Michael Swift. Swift was the founder of the Barren-Metcalfe County Emergency Medical Services, and he retired in September of 2016 after more than 41 years with the service. He was also the Barren County coroner prior to his retirement. He died unexpectedly in March 2017 at the age of 66.
whvoradio.com

Another Superload To Move Along I-24 Friday Morning

Another superload will be traveling along I-24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties Friday morning to reach its destination to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. State transportation officials say a specialized hauler plans to leave Eddyville Riverport with a 480-ton superload around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit, then head east on I-24 to the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Scott Waste Services announces new collection system

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints

Columbia, KY (September 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
wnky.com

Dessert Alert! New shop opens in Downtown Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Awaken Bakery, a gluten-free sweet shop, opened yesterday right in Fountain Row. News 40 interviewed owner Tiana Post, who told us how 12 years ago, she was diagnosed with celiac disease and found that she had a knack for baking gluten-free items. Post had given thought to a bakery at times in her life, but recently decided to take a leap on her idea and her religious faith.
14news.com

KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY

