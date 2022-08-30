Read full article on original website
Gilford community church welcomes new members
GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently welcomed 13 new members, including Fred Wernig, Donna Mooney, Annette Auld, Barbara Coons, Peggy Strachan, Jim and Sue Goodwin, Fred and Maureen Clausen, David and Allison Bergstrom, Christine Mathews, and Connie Ehmann. According to Pastor Michael Graham, GCC’s continued growth validates their community-focused...
Residents purchase Plymouth manufactured-home park
PLYMOUTH — The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community. Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes.
In Laconia Schools: The Diploma of Distinction
There are as many definitions for academic achievement as there are institutions of education. We celebrate test scores, class rank and valedictorians. There are presidential scholars, scholar athletes, honor rolls, honor societies, dean's lists, and president's lists, all rightfully recognizing our highest performing students. If we truly believe that the purpose of our education system is to produce adults whose aim is to be successful, with productive lives full of passion and potential, then what we need to celebrate is the lifelong learner. Laconia High School does that through its Diploma of Distinction.
Gov. Chris Sununu visits the 405
Gov. Chris Sununu paid a visit Friday afternoon to 405 Pub & Grill as part of a trip to Laconia. Sununu emphasized speaking with business owners and operators to hear and address their concerns regarding supply chain issues, workforce quotas and the economy. "I'm in Laconia visiting a whole bunch...
Ashland's 15th annual Town Wide Yard Sale
ASHLAND — Ashland's 15th Town Wide Yard Sale will be held, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Individual vendors may have different hours.) Numerous vendors are expected to hold yard sales at different private sites around the town. There will also be a group site, with spaces (but not tables) for rent in Memorial Park, in the center of downtown, at the intersection of Routes 3, 25 and 132. At least two non-profit organizations will participate.
County delegation approves WOW trail, Mill, facilities funding through ARPA
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation, after a leadership change bringing Rep. Harry Bean of Gilford into the role of chair, approved just under $600,000 in appropriations of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Peter Spanos, chair of the Board of County Commissioners, said that the delegation’s approval of...
Ashland Reenactors will perform historic cemetery walk
ASHLAND — The Ashland Historical Society and the Ashland Reenactors will give a repeat performance of an historic cemetery walk in Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland's main cemetery, at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The original performance, with the Reenactors speaking in the characters of past Ashland residents, was well received in June.
Lakes Region real estate momentum keeps on
The Spring/Summer months have been very productive in the Lakes Region for real estate sales. We started the early spring season with record low inventory levels in all categories. He recalls that back in March of 2022, in 25 towns throughout the Lakes Region, there were only 115 homes on the market. Laconia had 8 single-family homes, Meredith had 9, Wolfeboro had 5, and Moultonborough only had 5 single-family homes for sale. Back then, I was optimistic that more product would flow into the market over the summer months, and it did.
'Marie’s Menagerie' open in Meredith Gallery
MEREDITH — The Galleries at 30 Main will feature the works of Marie Kelly in a show called “Marie’s Menagerie.” The exhibit is now open through Sunday, Sept. 12. “Marie’s Menagerie” is filled with vibrantly colored oil and acrylic paintings representing a variety of subjects: bears in the woods, New England landscapes, and people interacting with nature, to name a few. “Growing up in New England and currently living in the center of the Lakes Regions beauty offers many options to paint on canvas,” said Kelly. “I studied for many years with art instructor Raleigh Wilkerson. There I learned values and perspective. Since then, I have taken several other workshops with other local art instructors which keeps my work fresh and forever evolving.”
Bill Schmidlin: Social media presentation of candidates highly curated
The banner stating 10 representatives saved Gunstock is a definite sign of faltering campaigns. Gunstock employees saved Gunstock. Another indication of failing campaigns is when politicians restrict comments in their social media posts. They do not want or allow criticism or alternative views that they feel make themselves and their affiliations look unfavorable. A common Facebook tactic is called “blocking.” That’s when you do not allow your posts to be seen and or commented on by certain people. The Gilford page is a perfect example. The administrator of this page (who just happens to be a political candidate) will delete people from his page for comments he deems unfavorable to his cause. And a Laconia page administrator will suspend folks and post the suspension for all to see, as a deterrent, for what he deems as critical comments about his favored candidate. “Blocking” is a common practice on all community Facebook pages in Belknap County. The comments I speak of are not vulgar and there is no name calling, just facts, honesty and a bit of political satire. So what you see on social media, (if they allow you to), from these candidates has been censored and filtered to make themselves look like a superior candidate. And one more thing, what ever happened to the true New Hampshire candidate? Now a days most candidates have moved to NH from Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and so on, and they bring outside influence and money trying to make NH what it isn’t. Please vote for local, quality, long time NH folks who know and have lived what NH is all about.
David Strang: Excellence in leadership deserves reelection
In Nov. 2020, the Belknap County Republican Committee was in complete disarray. Membership was flagging, people were showing up and given the right to vote on committee matters when they hadn’t been to a meeting in years, if ever. Good citizens told me they would never come back to a meeting as long as the chair at the time was in charge. Then my friend Rep. Norm Silber was elected BCRC chair in a landslide vote, earning 85% of ballots cast. And since then, what a dramatic change. Membership has soared. We’ve completely revamped our bylaws so we actually know who is a member and has the right to vote. Attendance at meetings has skyrocketed, mainly due to the excellent speakers that Chair Silber has attracted. Last August when New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut spoke, we had the largest attendance ever, not just from Republicans but by attracting Independents and even a few Democrats. We’ve had record attendance at fundraising events too and have filled our coffers to levels not seen before. Norm also displays a rare generosity by hosting numerous candidates’ forums at his home at his own expense. His achievements have extended to the State House as well, where he has acquired an exemplary voting record envied by others. This kind of leadership and dedication needs to be rewarded with reelection. Rare individuals with this kind of devotion to party and community are hard to come by. It would be a shame to lose this degree of excellence at this important time in both Belknap County and our State. Join me in voting for the reelection of Rep. Norm Silber.
Tim Dunleavy: MacFadzen supporters ask the tough questions
At a recent meeting of the Laconia Republican Committee, attendees listened to presentations from several candidates vying for local, state and national elected office. One of those presenters was Sheriff Bill Wright, who gave a 10-minute presentation on his campaign, challenges faced during his first term and vision for the next two years.
Bec Rand
CONCORD — NH LAKES has hired Bec Rand as the organization’s business and development assista…
Laconia resident indicted for fentanyl trafficking
A Laconia woman was indicted for trafficking in fentanyl. Cheryl Clermont, 41, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possessing or transporting the opioid drug with intent to sell, along with a charge of possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Outdorrs
It's hard to know what’s most enchanting about Sanborn Mills Farm in Loudon. Is it the lovel…
State wants Kayla Montgomery to prove she is drug free in compliance with bail conditions, after 3 contacts with police
MANCHESTER — The state is questioning whether Kayla Montgomery is abiding by bail conditions that order her not to use drugs and also participate in a drug treatment program after police had contact with her in three incidents in August where drugs were seized. Senior Assistant Attorney General Jesse...
