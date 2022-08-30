Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
WWE Confirms Controversial Superstar Will Never Return To The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company cut ties with former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. Recently Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, has been making headlines due to his legal troubles as he was arrested twice in the month of August. Clark has also seemingly been pushing for a WWE return as he started using the #BringBackVelveteenDream hashtag on social media.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown
Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
stillrealtous.com
Stable Reunites At WWE Clash At The Castle
Anticipation for Clash at the Castle has been at an all time high in recent weeks, and Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at the big event. Sheamus made his entrance with Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland, and Gunther didn’t come alone either. Gunther...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Pulled From WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE has been hyping up Clash at the Castle for months and on Saturday the event will finally take place from Cardiff, Wales. Some of the biggest stars in the company will be in action at Clash at the Castle, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Ronda Rousey.
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Requests To Be Released
The wrestling world has changed drastically since Vince McMahon announced his retirement and in recent weeks fans have seen some interesting names return to WWE. There’s a new regime in charge of WWE and it was recently reported that the company reached out to multiple talents who are currently under contract with AEW. This obviously didn’t go over well with AEW and a legal letter was sent to WWE regarding contract tampering after several AEW stars informed the company about what was happening.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H On Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks And Braun Strowman Possibly Returning To WWE
WWE has parted ways with a number of high profile names over the last few years and in 2021 the company released Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. A few months ago WWE also lost another big star when Sasha Banks walked out of Raw. Now that Triple H is in...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Unexpected Name At WWE Clash At The Castle
After months of anticipation and hype the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event is set to air today from Cardiff, Wales. You never know who could show up, and WWE SmackDown stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been spotted at Principality Stadium. It’s interesting to note that Karrion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Big Heel Turn Takes Place At Clash At The Castle
For months now Rey and Dominik Mysterio have been feuding with The Judgement Day, and Edge returned at SummerSlam to even the odds. The Judgement Day has also been trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio for some time, and there seemed to be some tension between Rey and his son after Rey agreed to team up with Edge to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Clash at the Castle.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Rejected Interesting Idea That Was Pitched For Sami Zayn
Over the last few months Sami Zayn has been receiving a lot of praise for the work he’s done with The Bloodline, but prior to joining WWE he wrestled on the independent scene while wearing a mask under the name El Generico. At one point WWE Hall of Famer...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WrestleMania Plans For Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns recently celebrated two years as Universal Champion, and it certainly seems that The Tribal Chief has been on a roll. At WrestleMania earlier this year he defeated Brock Lesnar to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and this weekend he will defend his titles against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
stillrealtous.com
Major Spoiler On Former Universal Champion Returning To WWE
With all of the returns taking place recently in WWE you never know who might show up, and it’s been rumored that Braun Strowman’s name has been discussed for a possible return. Now PWInsider is reporting that Braun Strowman will indeed be returning to WWE, and multiple sources...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler Update On NXT Star Getting Called Up Soon
WWE has been shaking things up over the last month with former stars returning and NXT stars getting called up. Now it seems that another NXT star could be joining the main roster soon. PWInsider is reporting that there’s been a lot of talk in NXT circles over the last...
stillrealtous.com
Bayley’s Stable Gets Name And New Entrance Theme
Fans saw a big return at the SummerSlam premium live event in July when Bayley came back, but she didn’t return alone. Bayley brought Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky with her, and the trio has been tormenting the women’s division ever since. For weeks now Bayley, Dakota Kai...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reacts To AEW Beating NXT In The Ratings
AEW Dynamite launched on Wednesday nights on TNT in October of 2019, and a few weeks before NXT went live on USA Network on Wednesday nights. The head to head battle was dubbed the Wednesday Night Wars and for the majority of the weeks that AEW and NXT went head to head it was AEW that came out ahead in the ratings.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Why WWE Took Away Matt Riddle’s First Name
Matt Riddle is a name that’s well known to wrestling fans, but in 2020 WWE decided to take his first name away and started referring to him as Riddle. However, as of this week the former United States Champion is once again being referred to as Matt Riddle on WWE programming.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On AEW’s Reaction To F-Bomb Getting Dropped On Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was the go-home show for the All Out pay-per-view, and at the beginning of the show Jon Moxley left an open contract for an AEW World Title match in the ring. Ace Steel grabbed the contract and later confronted Punk then cut a...
stillrealtous.com
NXT Star Debuts And Helps Roman Reigns Retain The Undisputed Title At Clash At The Castle
Roman Reigns has been the man to beat in WWE for some time now as he recently celebrated two years as Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief also picked up a big victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 a few months ago and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the process. Drew McIntyre has had his sights set on Roman Reigns for months and on Saturday they finally faced off at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Comments / 0