NSU (1-1-1) took No. 15 SMU to the brink last time out, dropping a 1-0 decision in Dallas for the first defeat of the season. Goalkeeper Chloe DeShazer has started all three games and has surrendered just one goal in each game and has recorded 10 saves in the three games, registering a .769 save percentage.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO