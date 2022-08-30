Read full article on original website
Related
nsudemons.com
Strong defense leads NSU into tough test at Grambling
NSU (1-1-1) took No. 15 SMU to the brink last time out, dropping a 1-0 decision in Dallas for the first defeat of the season. Goalkeeper Chloe DeShazer has started all three games and has surrendered just one goal in each game and has recorded 10 saves in the three games, registering a .769 save percentage.
nsudemons.com
No. 2 Montana stifles Demons in season opener
Box Score MISSOULA, Montana – After a slow start against No. 2 Montana, the Northwestern State football team found its footing midway through the first half of Saturday's season opener. Then in a 109-second span near the end of the first half, the Grizzlies recaptured the momentum and re-established...
nsudemons.com
Klein, Vidourek pace NSU cross country runners at McNeese Season Opener
LAKE CHARLES—John Klein and Payten Vidourek led the Northwestern State cross country teams in the McNeese Season Opener. The Demons and Lady Demons both placed last in the loaded five-team field. Klein, a freshman from Callisburg, Texas, paced the Demons, finishing 23rd in a 41-runner field with a time...
nsudemons.com
Volleyball set for Mizzou Invitational
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Northwestern State volleyball makes its first trip to the state of Missouri since 2018 this weekend. The Lady Demons, however, took on the Show-Me State nickname a week early with their opening weekend performance. NSU (2-1) looks to build on the encouraging weekend as it faces...
Comments / 0