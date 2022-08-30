Read full article on original website
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Only 1 in 15 reports of muscle pain or weakness by people taking statins can be attributed to the drugs, according to a new analysis of almost 155,000 patient records from statin trials. The study, published in The Lancet on 29 August 2022, aimed to give a definitive answer to...
The most comprehensive analysis to date has suggested that in most cases, treatment with statins is unlikely to be the cause of reported muscle pain, according to a new study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022 in Barcelona today and published in The Lancet. Around 7-8 million...
Millions of Americans are prescribed statins, medications that help lower cholesterol and have been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. Even though the medications have decades of safety and efficacy data behind them, many people decide never to fill the prescription, and it’s estimated that between 40 and 75 percent of people discontinue therapy within one year of starting it.
The Mayo Clinic reassures that “the risk of very serious side effects is extremely low, and calculated in a few cases per million people taking statins”. In a report on statin-induced rhabdomyolysis published in the journal Physiotherapy Canada, researchers sought to identify which statins may carry a higher risk of rhabdomyolysis.
