Cult of Mac
Verizon could bundle Apple One with its most expensive plan
Verizon could soon become the first carrier in the U.S. to bundle Apple One subscription for free with one of its plans. The network operator reportedly plans to announce the offer alongside the iPhone 14 series. Apple One subscription pricing starts from $14.95 per month in the U.S. for a...
Cult of Mac
Sleek, dual-display MacBook Pro rig gives off serious Tron vibes [Setups]
When you look at a lot of computer setups showcased on social media, it’s not difficult to see that many of them are staged. They’re so well put together and photographed, you just can’t see normal slobs owning them. But sometimes the internet tricks you with a...
Cult of Mac
USB4 2.0 jumps past Thunderbolt to an amazing 80 Gbps
USB connections are about to get a whole lot lot faster. USB4 Version 2.0 doubles the top speed of wired connections to 80 Gbps. Although Thunderbolt gets more attention, Apple builds USB4 into the USB-C ports of Macs, too. USB4 2.0 doubles the speed of wired data transfers. It’s easy...
Cult of Mac
Free up iPhone space with up to 30% off Koofr cloud storage in our Labor Day Sale
When you install an app, do you have to bad another one farewell? Running out of room on your phone or computer is a pain, but you aren’t necessarily limited to the space on your hard drive. Good cloud storage that helps you organize your files and keeps them safe is an easy way of keeping apps and large files off the chopping block.
Cult of Mac
Lenovo wearable private display puts a Mac monitor on your face
Take a walk out to the cutting edge with Lenovo Glasses T1, which put a tiny OLED screen in front of each eye where they offer a “portable and private big screen experience.” Users can even connect the wearable to their Mac, or to an iPhone for use on the go.
Cult of Mac
How to make Siri silence alarms on other Apple devices [Pro Tip]
Say you’re in the kitchen and you hear an alarm going off on the iPad in your bedroom. Rather than walking across the house to to deactivate it, you can use Siri on your iPhone or HomePod to shut off the alarm. This method also works with timers (and a variety of devices, too).
Cult of Mac
Bundle these Mac and iOS productivity apps to save big bucks
Want to squeeze even more functionality out of your Mac or iPhone? We gathered up three great productivity apps for macOS and iOS, and they’re all on sale for Labor Day. Plus, when you bundle two items (equalling $49 or greater), you could get 20% off with code YOURWAY20. And if you bundle three (totaling $49 or more), you use YOURWAY30 to get 30% off. You can even check out our full Labor Day Collection for more items to bundle and save on.
Cult of Mac
M1 Max MacBook Pro drops to its most affordable price ever
Apple’s powerful yet portable M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro is discounted by a hefty $400 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the machine has been available for in the last month. Given the fantastic deal, it is unlikely to last for long. This post contains affiliate links. Cult...
Cult of Mac
Microsoft Windows 10 Pro lifetime key only $13 and Office Pro Plus just $28 in September Sale!
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by Keysbuff. As summer wanes, the September Sale at software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com heats up. It surfaces super deals on essential Microsoft software. And, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10 — and score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.
Cult of Mac
Get a jump on the Apple event with iPhone 14 Plus concept video
Those who just can’t wait until the September 7 Apple event can tide themselves over with a concept video of one of the hottest products expected to be on the agenda. The iPhone 14 Plus will allegedly have the same size screen as the Pro Max, but at a much lower price.
Cult of Mac
Apple Watch Pro will be for endurance sports, not extreme sports
When Apple Watch got a larger screen last year with the Series 7 update, most commentators just yawned. Apparently screen size isn’t everything. It’s what you do with your watch that counts. So I was surprised to read recent rumors of an Apple Watch Pro with an even...
Cult of Mac
New Withings smart scale and subscription service integrate with Apple Health
Withings introduced its newest and most-advanced smart scale along with the company’s first health subscription service Thursday, both integrated with Apple Health. The company said the Body Comp scale measures multiple biomarkers for a complete body assessment and the annual Health+ subscription service provides health analysis and tools to help users build healthful routines.
The Verge
Hang on, is LG secretly bringing back curved TVs?
Outside of 3D, curved TVs are probably one of the industry’s most ill-advised gimmicks. Unless you sat at a very specific point in front of them, they resulted in a warped image, harsh reflections, and a generally unpleasant viewing experience, for close to no benefit. Seriously, they were terrible. It felt like curved TVs happened because companies could make them, rather than because they should.
Cult of Mac
Bluetti debuts its latest power stations at IFA 2022
This post on portable power stations is brought to you by Bluetti. Bluetti, a leader in clean-energy storage, will debut its latest power stations — including the game-changing EP600 Solar Power Station planned for 2023 — at the IFA 2022 consumer electronics show in Berlin. The event takes place September 2 through September 6.
Cult of Mac
Go off the grid with new, fast-charging EcoFlow portable power station
Got a big camping trip coming up? Or maybe you worry about power outages at home? EcoFlow launched its new Delta Portable Power Station Friday. The company said it fully charges in 1.3 hours, has a 10-year lifetime and powers 90% of devices and appliances. The new station serves as...
