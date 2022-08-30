Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
NewsChannel 36
PA Lawmakers Look to Expand Clean Slate Law
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate law was enacted to provide opportunities for more residents with a criminal record as they search for employment. Currently, the law provides criminal record sealing for some misdemeanors and other lower-level offenses. Since its enactment, it’s sealed the records of more than one million job seekers who’ve been burdened by their criminal record.
NewsChannel 36
New York Urges Parents to Take Action Regarding Child Identity Theft
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State is urging parents to take actions to protect their children's identities. According to recent data from the Federal Trade Commission, identity theft for those under 19 years old grew 60 percent. in three years. Another study says that fixing child identity theft takes longer to resolve than fraud against adults and costs the average U.S. family $372 out-of-pocket on top of any fraudulent charges.
NewsChannel 36
The overtime threshold for NY farmers is on the verge of being reduced
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Next Tuesday the Farm Wage Board will make a recommendation to reduce the overtime threshold from 60 hours to 40 hours. And local members of the farming community worry about what this could mean for them. “Farming is the engine behind the many communities across New York...
NewsChannel 36
NYSP cracking down on impaired drivers, labor day weekend
(WENY)-- Beefed-up law enforcement patrols will be targeting drunk and impaired individuals this weekend. New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout this Labor Day weekend. This will go through Labor Day, Monday, September 5th. Labor Day weekend traditionally results in heavy traffic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Star donuts give back to kids in the Southern Tier
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Dunkin' Donuts and the Make-A-Wish Foundation are using tasty treats this month to grant wishes to kids in the Southern Tier. This September, Dunkin' Donuts and Make-A-Wish Western New York are teaming up for the kids. Starting on Friday, customers who contribute a dollar to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkins in the Southern Tier will receive a star donut with blue frosting and white sprinkles. 2022 celebrates the 10th anniversary of both organizations coming together to make wishes come true.
NewsChannel 36
New NY DMV Online Service to Help Customers Access Records
(WENY) - The New York DMV has announced a new online service to help customers easily access license and vehicle records. The records request navigator allows customers to request and pay for records online rather than mailing a request to the DMV, saving the customer time and money. The service...
NewsChannel 36
Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Tioga Tigers
TIOGA, N.Y. (WENY) - We continue our Twin Tiers Football Season Previews with the defending Class D State Champions, the Tioga Tigers. Tioga is coming off an undefeated season, ending the year with a 27-0 win over Moriah in the Class D State Championship on December 3rd. It was the second state championship title in school history.
Comments / 0