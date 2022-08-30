ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

WLFI.com

Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

VFW celebrates 100 years of community service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The VFW organization is for veterans who served abroad to gather and help the community. Terre Haute's VFW Post 972 is hosting celebrations for the anniversary. We spoke with the post's commander, and he shared...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ems1.com

Ind. county scrambles to provide EMS after ambulance provider walks from contract

WASHINGTON, Ind. — Martin County officials believe they are close to working out a problem with ambulance service after its service provider walked away with 10 months left on the contract. Martin County had contracted with Knox County Ambulance Service to provide an advanced life support service to the county but that abruptly came to halt earlier this month.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Waste Management acquires Ray’s Trash Service

The largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in Central Indiana has been acquired by Houston-based trash service giant Waste Management Inc., according to an Indianapolis Business Journal report. Waste Management confirmed on Thursday to the IBJ that the company had acquired “key assets” of Hendricks County-based Ray’s Trash Service. “We look forward to the […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

CSX to fix rough railroad crossing on State Road 32

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After many phone calls and emails expressing concerns -- Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan -- says he has good news concerning a rough railroad crossing. Dunavan received confirmation on Friday that CSX has plans to fix the crossing on State Road 32. Work is expected...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman accused of embezzling $270K from Indy radio, TV station

INDIANAPOLIS — A 52-year-old accounting specialist from Indianapolis has been charged with embezzling more than $270,000 from WFYI Public Media, which provides PBS television and NPR radio programming throughout Central Indiana. Mindi B. Madison has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and is set to make an appearance in federal court on Sept. […]
WTHI

BBB pushes for tougher regulations for payday loans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new study from the Better Business Bureau found that uneven laws have allowed a certain kind of scammers to run rampant. The study took a look at predatory payday loaners and stolen data. Payday loans are when someone borrows a small amount of money...
WTWO/WAWV

One charged with murder in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute Man who owns Business in Ukraine

"That's an air-raid siren. We could die" Terre Haute man who owns Ukrainian business reminds The Wabash Valley that the war isn't over yet. A local man that owns a business in Ukraine is reminding people that the war is not over.

