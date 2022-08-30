Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
WTHI
"That's an air-raid siren. We could die" Terre Haute man who owns Ukrainian business reminds The Wabash Valley that the war isn't over yet
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been more than six months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, a local man that owns a business there is reminding people that the war is not over. John Sullivan owns his own company, J.F. Sullivan and Associates in Ukraine. He told News 10 what's...
WISH-TV
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
WTHI
"People will see that there are still plenty of jobs" - Positive growth for the job market, but how long will it last?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new report from the U.S. Department of Labor shows the overall job market remains strong and more people are looking for work. In August, U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs throughout the country. This is down from 520,000 added jobs in July. Now, there are...
WTHI
Terre Haute police welcome a new four-legged officer to the department
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police department has welcomed a new hire to its force. On Thursday, officers revealed Rocky as the latest addition to the K-9 unit. Rocky is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois. He's still new to the team and still going through training. K-9 trainer...
WTHI
"It's going to be game-changing" - Learn how the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan is impacting people in the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More people are speaking up on President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan. That includes hundreds of people here in the Wabash Valley. Now, one local student shares her thoughts with us. "It's like, 'Great, I am an adult,' but now I am going to...
WTHI
VFW celebrates 100 years of community service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The VFW organization is for veterans who served abroad to gather and help the community. Terre Haute's VFW Post 972 is hosting celebrations for the anniversary. We spoke with the post's commander, and he shared...
ems1.com
Ind. county scrambles to provide EMS after ambulance provider walks from contract
WASHINGTON, Ind. — Martin County officials believe they are close to working out a problem with ambulance service after its service provider walked away with 10 months left on the contract. Martin County had contracted with Knox County Ambulance Service to provide an advanced life support service to the county but that abruptly came to halt earlier this month.
Waste Management acquires Ray’s Trash Service
The largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in Central Indiana has been acquired by Houston-based trash service giant Waste Management Inc., according to an Indianapolis Business Journal report. Waste Management confirmed on Thursday to the IBJ that the company had acquired “key assets” of Hendricks County-based Ray’s Trash Service. “We look forward to the […]
WISH-TV
Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
WTHI
CSX to fix rough railroad crossing on State Road 32
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After many phone calls and emails expressing concerns -- Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan -- says he has good news concerning a rough railroad crossing. Dunavan received confirmation on Friday that CSX has plans to fix the crossing on State Road 32. Work is expected...
Woman accused of embezzling $270K from Indy radio, TV station
INDIANAPOLIS — A 52-year-old accounting specialist from Indianapolis has been charged with embezzling more than $270,000 from WFYI Public Media, which provides PBS television and NPR radio programming throughout Central Indiana. Mindi B. Madison has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and is set to make an appearance in federal court on Sept. […]
Indiana court sides with diocese after teacher fired for being in same-sex marriage
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that religious freedom rights protect the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis from being sued by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school for being in a same-sex marriage. Joshua Payne-Elliott argued in his lawsuit that archdiocese leaders wrongfully forced his firing in […]
WTHI
BBB pushes for tougher regulations for payday loans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new study from the Better Business Bureau found that uneven laws have allowed a certain kind of scammers to run rampant. The study took a look at predatory payday loaners and stolen data. Payday loans are when someone borrows a small amount of money...
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
WTHI
Three arrested in Greene County in connection to a burglary investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people face charges in Greene County after police served a search warrant at a Bloomfield home. It happened Friday morning at a home on Iron Mountain Road. Police started their investigation after a burglary in Bloomfield on August 30. While police were searching the...
WTHI
Terre Haute Man who owns Business in Ukraine
"That's an air-raid siren. We could die" Terre Haute man who owns Ukrainian business reminds The Wabash Valley that the war isn't over yet. A local man that owns a business in Ukraine is reminding people that the war is not over.
southernillinoisnow.com
4-year-old girl missing in Indiana believed to be in ‘extreme danger’
(PLAINFIELD, Ind.) — Police in Indiana are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl who reportedly wandered from her home nearly 24 hours ago and is believed to be in extreme danger. Fiedwenya Fiefe was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday after she left her home in the Legacy Farms...
