On Aug. 31, at about 5:50 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash in the 11000 block of Co Rd 10. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Patricia Culbertson, age 61, of Atwater was traveling west on Co 10 when it left the road and rolled. There were no passengers in the vehicle. Culbertson was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Carris Hospital in Willmar by Ambulance for minor injuries.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO