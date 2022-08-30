Read full article on original website
Atwater woman injured in Kandiyohi County rollover Wednesday
On Aug. 31, at about 5:50 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash in the 11000 block of Co Rd 10. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Patricia Culbertson, age 61, of Atwater was traveling west on Co 10 when it left the road and rolled. There were no passengers in the vehicle. Culbertson was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Carris Hospital in Willmar by Ambulance for minor injuries.
Granite Falls woman arrested Thursday for repeated arson fires
The Granite Falls Police Department has arrested a Granite Falls woman in connection to a series of arson fires at a 6-story apartment building in Granite Falls. Brenda Lynn Stang, 56, was arrested on Sept. 1. The Granite Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of fires inside the...
New Ulm’s Lamplighter Bar & Grill damaged in fire Friday morning
The Lamplighter Bar & Grill in New Ulm was damaged by fire early Friday morning. The New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to 214 N Minnesota St at 12:49 a.m. for smoke coming from the Lamplighter building. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. NUFD had the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes, but remained on the scene for approximately three and a half hours.
Evelyn Louise Erickson
Evelyn Louise Erickson, age 83 of Redwood Falls, passed away of natural causes at Gil-Mor Manor Nursing Home in Morgan, on Sunday, August 28, 2022. In accordance with Evelyn’s wishes, no public services will be held. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley...
Janet Werner
The funeral service for Janet Werner, 89, of Golden Valley, formerly of rural Echo, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 5, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Echo Cemetery.
