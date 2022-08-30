Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Family of Marine killed in Kabul revives Alec Baldwin defamation suit
The family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan has revived a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over comments the actor made online. The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum allege Baldwin subjected them to online threats and harassment after he posted and commented on a photo shared online by one of McCollum’s sisters, Roice McCollum, who had been in Washington during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
Pearl Harbor tests new workflow to boost timely submarine repair
PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, Hawaii — The U.S. Navy’s westernmost naval shipyard is revamping its processes and its collaboration between departments in a bid to finish more submarine repair work on time, the commanding officer said. The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is fundamentally rethinking...
Franchetti sworn in as vice chief of naval operations
Adm. Lisa Franchetti took the helm as the Navy’s 42nd vice chief of naval operations during a ceremony Friday. In addition to taking on the Navy’s second-highest uniformed position, Franchetti received her fourth star prior to replacing outgoing vice chief of naval operations Adm. William Lescher. Lescher became...
Ship engineer lied to Coast Guard about polluted water, gets jail time
The chief engineer of a foreign vessel has been sentenced to prison for purposefully dumping roughly 10,000 gallons of oil-contaminated bilge water into an area off the coast of New Orleans, a Justice Department press release confirmed. Kirill Kompaniets, a Russian national who served on the unnamed commercial bulk carrier...
US ending Operation Allies Welcome, shift to new Afghan refugee help
Federal officials next month will officially end Operation Allies Welcome — the program to help move at-risk allies out of Afghanistan — and replace it with other efforts to help evacuees from the country, White House officials confirmed Thursday. The move comes as outside advocates have criticized the...
Why the Army Corps of Engineers is electrocuting invasive fish
There’s something fishy going on in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal. Invasive Asian carp, imported to southern fish farms 15 years ago to stop the spread of algae, have ridden floodwaters into the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri and Illinois rivers. Now, they’re on the verge of spilling into the Great Lakes.
USS Bush relieves Truman to continue carrier presence in 6th Fleet
The aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush relieved the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman Aug. 27 in the Ionian Sea, after the the two flattops conducted dual operations in the Mediterranean. The Truman, which got underway in December 2021 and whose deployment was extended in March, spent its deployment in U.S....
Satisfaction with Army housing decreases among residents, survey shows
Residents’ satisfaction with Army housing decreased in the last year, according to tenant survey scores released Sept. 1 by the Army. For privatized housing, the overall score was down by 1.7 points to 73.7 out of a possible 100 points, moving the score into the “average” rating. That’s down a notch from the “good” rating in 2021, when it was 75.4 points.
Airmen brace for special duty pay cut in 2023
Hundreds of enlisted airmen face pay cuts of up to $5,400 a year due to fiscal constraints facing the Air Force, the service confirmed Friday. The Pentagon has asked Congress to give fewer airmen the extra monthly compensation known as special duty assignment pay in fiscal 2023. That money — ranging from $75 to $450 a month — is offered to troops in particularly grueling or important jobs, a list that can change throughout the year.
PETA flocks to stop Navy’s treatment of sheep
A prominent animal rights group is aiming to pull the wool from the eyes of Defense Department and Navy officials in an effort to end “gruesome and often deadly” decompression sickness tests on sheep and other animals. In a letter sent Thursday to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin,...
VA to provide abortions in cases of rape, danger to veteran’s health
The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to offer abortion access to veterans and eligible dependents in cases of rape, incest and pregnancies that endanger the life or health of an individual, arguing the change is needed after more than two dozen states banned the procedure this summer. The move marks...
Air Force leaders pledge to fix hated myEval software
The Department of the Air Force in January promised to launch a modern app as the centerpiece of an effort to transform how troops are judged on their work each year. Instead, airmen and Space Force guardians got poorly tested, confusing and erratic new software called myEval. Nine months into...
Meet the Army surgeon teaching combat life-saving skills to schools
Shortly after the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, Army surgeon Lt. Col. Quinton Hatch contacted local school districts in Washington state. Hatch had experience in trauma care, and he wanted to share it. On Aug. 29,...
Navy crew behind massive cocaine bust awarded Coast Guard ribbon
It’s not often that a Navy crew gets awarded a Special Operations Service Ribbon by the Coast Guard. Then again, it’s not often that a Navy crew seizes $350 million worth of cocaine in a trans-Atlantic drug bust. The Gold Crew of expeditionary mobile base Hershel “Woody” Williams,...
Army cracks down on foreign foot march badges, sparking backlash
Army human resources officials removed two foreign foot march awards from the service’s authorized-for-wear list Wednesday morning, and many of the Army’s most-popular foreign awards could be in jeopardy, some fear. Service officials updated the Army’s awards regulation to ban soldiers from wearing the Holland Four Day Event...
US soldiers launch Javelin missiles in Japan for first time
U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation. Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division out of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, started the opening day of exercises with training on Javelins,...
