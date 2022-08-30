Residents’ satisfaction with Army housing decreased in the last year, according to tenant survey scores released Sept. 1 by the Army. For privatized housing, the overall score was down by 1.7 points to 73.7 out of a possible 100 points, moving the score into the “average” rating. That’s down a notch from the “good” rating in 2021, when it was 75.4 points.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO