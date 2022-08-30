Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Boston
The Boston Bruins have an abundance of players entering the final year of their contract. As a result, we could see the Bruins sport a very different roster in 2023-24. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, three most likely will not be back. Here’s a look.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins
The Detroit Red Wings have had an extremely eventful summer, but general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman still has a good amount of cap space to work with. As a result, he will be in a position where he could make more additions to his roster before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. When looking at teams who he should consider doing business with, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand out. They are low in cap space and could be willing to make a move before the season begins. Let’s look at three players who the Red Wings should target from Pittsburgh.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Must Find Right Linemates for Panarin
Last season, the New York Rangers’ stars led them to the postseason for the first time in five years and helped them advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Artemi Panarin had another fantastic season despite spending much of it on a line with Ryan Strome and Dryden Hunt rather than the team’s other star forwards. This season, New York must prioritize finding better linemates for Panarin, who will help him play to his full potential at even strength.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
The Hockey Writers
3 Metropolitan Division Goalies Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Yandle, Subban, Cassidy & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the lack of depth on the back end to begin the 2022-23 season has sparked some talk about bringing a defenseman to camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO), perhaps Keith Yandle or P.K. Subban. Meanwhile, Keltie Jeri Leon will be attending camp this fall on a PTO of his own. Last but not least, former head coach Bruce Cassidy gave his thoughts on Jake DeBrusk rescinding his trade request.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Wishes for the 2022-23 Season
The end of the offseason is finally in sight. Training camp is right around the corner for the NHL and September is the last month of the year without regular-season hockey. Excitement is mounting for the 2022-23 season and there is plenty to be excited and hopeful about for another year of hockey.
The Hockey Writers
6 Devils Prospects Who Could Crack 2022-23 Roster
The New Jersey Devils made quite a few additions this offseason. They added a top-six winger in Ondrej Palát, a new goalie in Vitek Vanecek, and made some upgrades on defense with John Marino and Brendan Smith. Even though that’s quite a bit of NHL talent taking up roster spots, the Devils have built up a strong farm system and will have more than a few prospects competing for regular NHL gigs on the opening night roster. Let’s look at who that might be.
The Hockey Writers
5 Stories to Watch at Windsor Spitfires’ 2022-23 Training Camp
Hockey season is back! Less than three months after their whirlwind run to the 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship, the Windsor Spitfires are ready to hit the ice for their 2022-23 training camp. While it’s been a short summer, a lot has changed and it’s creating some intriguing stories as we get ready for the home opener.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Trade for Rangers’ Nils Lundqvist
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the New York Rangers are actively looking to trade “frustrated” defenseman Nils Lundkvist:. The Rangers are engaged in an accelerated effort to trade Nils Lundkvist after being notified that the 22-year-old Swedish defenseman is unlikely to report to camp in the absence of a deal, The Post has been told by multiple sources.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Rangers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens and Kirby Dach might be getting closer to finding common ground on a contract extension. What is the deal that is being rumored? There are also suggestions the Canadiens might be looking to trade for a defenseman and a couple of options have been tossed around by a scribe from The Athletic. Finally, there are PTOs being handed out already and the New York Rangers have decided to try their hand with a former player who saw most of his NHL success with their organization.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, Aube-Kubel & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on the Michael Bunting effect. Yesterday, I noted in a post that a new catchphrase/question had emerged from both Maple Leafs’ fans and those who (like myself) write about the team. That question is: “Who will the new Michael Bunting be?”
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Hodgson, Allison, Injuries, Training Camp
The Philadelphia Flyers locked up the last of their restricted free agents (RFAs) in the past week by signing Wade Allison, Linus Högberg, and Hayden Hodgson. However, their biggest step toward the future came through an attempt to address the rampant injury concerns the organization has faced in prospect development and at the NHL level in recent seasons. Plus, preseason is right around the corner in a Friday edition of Flyers New & Rumors.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Dubas’ Quinella, Babcock & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at general manager Kyle Dubas’ gamble on the two goalies he brought to the team – Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. Much of the season’s success rests on their catching gloves.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Headed For Stanley Cup Contending Season in 2022-23
It’s win-now mode for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a mindset that really hasn’t changed much since Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin arrived on the scene nearly two decades ago. Regardless of the management and coaching changes throughout the years, the constant has been a winning attitude and a focused mindset with eyes on championships. With three Stanley Cups already on the mantel for this Penguins core, the fourth could very well be on the way next spring.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Should Target Rangers’ Lundkvist But Not for J.T. Miller
Since the beginning of free agency in July, the Vancouver Canucks have not made any moves to further bolster their roster. While the forward group looks deep and ready to compete in the somewhat muddy Pacific Division, the defence corps is still a question mark going into the 2022-23 season. With a lack of depth beyond Jack Rathbone, it could be a major problem should the injury bug strike one of Tyler Myers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Luke Schenn, Tucker Poolman or god forbid, Quinn Hughes.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken’s Oleksiak Ready To Replicate Strong 2021-22 Season
One player that isn’t talked about enough on the Seattle Kraken is Jamie Oleksiak. With all the focus on the forward group and team goaltending, some may be surprised to know that the former 2011 first-rounder had arguably the best year of his career during the 2021-22 campaign with Seattle. Although he doesn’t end up on the scoreboard often, he will once again play a key role on the Kraken next season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames Likely Headed Into Their Final Season in Calgary
In just a few short weeks, the Calgary Flames will begin training camp with what is a very different roster from the one we all saw just a few short months ago. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk are out the door, while two-star talents of their own in Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have come in to replace them.
The Hockey Writers
3 Underrated Blues Going Into 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues roster for 2022-23 has a lot of known commodities. However, there are a few players that are clearly underrated. The 2022-23 roster is built without gigantic superstars. They are built on strong depth and above-average goal scorers. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has done a brilliant job in sustaining success for over a decade. As such, it’s important to highlight the underrated players on a roster that has many of them.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Locker Room Video Should Spark New Arena Conversations
The Calgary Flames had a very productive summer, replacing departed superstars with new ones and retooling their roster to stay in contention. When people were ready to write their final roster in pen, general manager Brad Treliving acquired Nazem Kadri, the league’s best free agent left on the market. There were very few moments during the offseason when people were not talking about the Flames in one capacity or another.
