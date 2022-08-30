ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albin, WY

Contractor begins road work along Wyoming Highway 216 in Albin

Wyoming News
CHEYENNE – Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation began road work along Wyoming Highway 216 this week.

The project consists of milling and paving a section of the highway that runs through Albin, from mile markers 15.7-16.2.

Once that is complete, crews will address a section of U.S. Highway 85/South Greeley Highway from mile markers 3.9-7.3 in September. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for travelers through this project, according to WYDOT.

Motorists will likely encounter travel delays through the work zone, including potential lane shifts and lowered speed limits. Travelers should take it slow and stay alert for changing construction patterns.

The work is expected to be completed in October. All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.

