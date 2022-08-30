Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Head-on Crash on Neal Road [Chico, CA]
47-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed, 3 Other Injured in Traffic Accident near McCann Drive. The incident happened on August 30th at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Neal Road near McCann Drive. Furthermore, authorities said a motorcycle driven by a 47-year-old Chico man and a BMW SUV with five occupants. Initial investigation showed that...
actionnewsnow.com
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 reopens at Butte/Tehama County Line after fuel tanker crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATED 7:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 - Highway 32 has reopened after being closed most of the day Friday due to an overturned fuel tanker at the Butte/Tehama Line. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, the crash caused a "relatively small amount of diesel...
L.A. Weekly
Kenneth Arthur Beaty Fatally Struck after Car Slams into Home on Zachis Way [Antelope, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Dead after Pickup-Truck Crashes into Antelope Home. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m., near Hidden Meadow and Palmerson Drive. According to reports, the driver of pickup-truck lost control of the braking system while a man was working on his SUV in front of his home about 100 yards down the street.
actionnewsnow.com
Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody
CHICO, Calif. - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department says one suspect is in custody. The suspect is a juvenile so their identity will not be released at this time. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Three of the five gunshot victims have been treated and released from...
Plumas County News
Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road
Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
CAL FIRE responding to Foresthill house fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) said they are responding to a fully-involved house fire in Foresthill that has spread to nearby vegetation. The home is located at Mosquito Ridge Road and Foresthill Road. CAL FIRE reported at 3:55 p.m. that the incident commander has requested additional air resources for spot fires […]
mynspr.org
Two of five gunshot victims remain hospitalized following early morning shooting in Chico
Five people were shot early Saturday morning at a house on West 5th Street in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. The department reported in a press release that all five gunshot victims were taken to the hospital for immediate medical care and that three of the victims have since been released.
Paradise Post
Teen arrested in Chico shooting that injured 5
CHICO — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting five people early Saturday morning at a party on the 1500 block of West Fifth Street, the Chico Police Department announced early Saturday night. According to police, detectives and patrol officers viewed video captured at the time of...
VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released.
Vehicle crashes nearly all the way through Antelope home, 1 dead
ANTELOPE – At least one person has died after a vehicle crashed almost all the way through an Antelope home Wednesday morning.The scene is near Hidden Meadow and Zachis Way, off of Palmerson Drive. Authorities say the crash appears to have stemmed from a vehicle losing control of its braking system. A man was reportedly working on an SUV in front of his home about 100 yards down the street. Suddenly, the vehicle went speeding down in reverse and crashed into a home. California Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in the crash. No details about that person have been released at this point in the investigation, but neighbors at the scene said a person in a wheelchair was struck. The person who was in the driver's seat of the SUV was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. It appears the home suffered significant damage in the crash, but the full extent is unclear.
Placer County home catches fire surrounded by vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are responding to a home that caught fire surrounded by vegetation, Cal Fire officials said. Just before 2:40 p.m., Saturday officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit sent out a Tweet saying that crews were responding to the blaze with an extension to the surrounding vegetation.
Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills
NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Identity theft, destroying or concealing evidence, tear gas possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 17. Jeremy Richard Kraegal, 32, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man dead, another person severely injured in motorcycle crash
CHICO, Calif. - 12:58 p.m. UPDATE - A head-on motorcycle crash killed one and injured three others, said CHP officials. A 47-year-old Chico man riding a motorcycle died as a result of injury from a head-on crash with an SUV Tuesday night, said CHP. At approximately 7:38 p.m., a motorcyclist...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night
PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 30, 10:49 PM: The California Highway Patrol in Chico released additional details surrounding Tuesday night's fatal head-on crash on Neal Road in rural Butte County. A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Chico sustained fatal injuries following a head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night.
Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
KCRA.com
Remains found along Yuba County trail believed to be from man missing since May
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Remains found this week by hikers in Yuba County are believed to be missing man Dean Penn, authorities said in a release. The remains are now being DNA tested to confirm. Penn has been reported missing to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office since May. He...
actionnewsnow.com
More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
