We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym opened its new Plano location in July. (Courtesy We Rock The Spectrum) We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym held a grand opening for its Plano location at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1022, on July 23. The Plano location of the international all-abilities kids gym franchise—owned by Chelsea and Nick Deitering, and Joseph and Taylor Wiesner—offers a variety of sensory play equipment, such as swings, a zip line, climbing structures and more. The space can also host birthday parties and other private events. We Rock The Spectrum also has a location in Dallas. 214-954-7221. https://werockthespectrumplano.com.

3 DAYS AGO