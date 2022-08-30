Read full article on original website
Southlake seeking volunteers to serve on Alliance for Community Engagement
Applications can be submitted until Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) Southlake is looking for volunteers to serve on a committee that will give residents a voice in the city and its decisions. Southlake City Council voted to create the Alliance for Community Engagement during its Aug. 16 meeting....
Grapevine’s Meow Wolf announces exhibition’s artist team
Dallas-based artist Dan Lam has been selected as a Grapevine collaborating artist. (Courtesy Meow Wolf) More than 30 Texas-based artists have been selected to create Meow Wolf’s permanent installation in Grapevine Mills, according to a press release. Immersive art exhibit Meow Wolf is set to open in the mall...
Brazilian jiujitsu, self-defense academy opens in east Frisco
Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu opened a new academy at 8981 Second St., Ste. 200, Frisco. (Courtesy Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu) Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu opened a new academy Aug. 24 at 8981 Second St., Ste. 200 in Frisco, Head Instructor Matt Jones said in an email. Diamondback offers jiujitsu classes for different age groups ranging from ages 5-13 and adults, according to its website. When kids reach 14 years old, they train with adults, Jones said. Jones has trained in jiujitsu since 2004 and has taught full time in Texas since 2015. 562-355-2324. www.diamondbackbjj.com.
Red River Hall at Dallas College's Richland Campus will expand opportunities for students
Red River Hall is being built at the Dallas College Richland Campus in Lake Highlands. (Rendering courtesy Dallas College) Work on Red River Hall, a 100,000-square-foot building on the east side of Dallas College’s Richland Campus, has been in development since April of this year. Once it is completed, Red River Hall will be the second-largest building on campus behind Sabine Hall, according to college officials.
Texas Original opens medical cannabis dispensary in Frisco
The Frisco location offers pickup for medical cannabis prescriptions from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at OmniLife Wellness, located at 8380 Warren Parkway, Ste. 100. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Original opened Frisco’s first medical cannabis pickup location in collaboration with OmniLife Wellness on Aug. 25, according to a news...
North Central Texas Council of Governments to host meeting on public transit
The meeting will take place in Denton County Transportation Authority’s Downtown Denton Transit Center. (Courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The North Central Texas Council of Governments is hosting a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at 604 E. Hickory St. to discuss public transit needs. At the meeting,...
Ribbon cutting marks near-completion of McKinney’s silo mural project
City Manager Paul Grimes and Mayor George Fuller speak in front of the nearly completed silo mural. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact News) A project to cover McKinney's 100-foot historic grain silos with a community-inspired mural is nearly complete. The ribbon cutting event for the McKinney silos mural project was held at...
Tarrant County commissioners approve parking garage for JPS Health Network
JPS Health Network serves all of Tarrant County and has its main campus at 1500 S. Main St. in Fort Worth. (Courtesy JPS Health Network) The second of many projects planned by JPS Health Network, a parking garage in Fort Worth, earned approval from the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. Commissioners...
We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym now open in Plano
We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym opened its new Plano location in July. (Courtesy We Rock The Spectrum) We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym held a grand opening for its Plano location at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1022, on July 23. The Plano location of the international all-abilities kids gym franchise—owned by Chelsea and Nick Deitering, and Joseph and Taylor Wiesner—offers a variety of sensory play equipment, such as swings, a zip line, climbing structures and more. The space can also host birthday parties and other private events. We Rock The Spectrum also has a location in Dallas. 214-954-7221. https://werockthespectrumplano.com.
Pet Supplies Plus now open in Medallion Shopping Center near Lake Highlands
Pet Supplies Plus has stores throughout the Dallas area, including Richardson, Plano and Frisco. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Pet Supplies Plus opened Aug. 27 at its new Lake Highlands location at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 170, Dallas. The pet store offers a variety of foods, toys and supplies for dogs, cats and several other animals. Pet Supplies Plus has stores throughout the Dallas area, including Richardson, Plano and Frisco. Locations offer self-service dog wash stations and grooming facilities. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Nautical Bowls coming soon to Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound, according to franchise owner Katie Berge. The restaurant, which will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, anticipates opening in November. The Minnesota-based restaurant chain offers healthy, fresh superfood bowls. Its menu items are organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based. Nautical Bowls was established in 2018; the Flower Mound location will be its second planned location in Texas. www.nauticalbowls.com.
Amphitheater, other improvements coming to McKinney’s Adriatica Village
The amphitheater will have five rows facing the lake and stage. (Courtesy Adriatica Master Association) The Adriatica Master Association, the property owner’s association for Adriatica Village, plans to add an amphitheater and enhance other park facilities with help from a grant from the McKinney Community Development Corp. The amphitheater...
Blue Star Smiles dentist office opens in Frisco
The dental office opened in Frisco on June 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Blue Star Smiles opened June 20 in Frisco. The dental office, located at 3031 Preston Road, Ste. 500, offers treatments such as cleanings, extractions, implants, pediatric dentistry and dental emergency services. 469-284-0529. www.bluestarsmiles.com. Reporter, Frisco-McKinney. Shelbie joined Community...
Dutch Bros Coffee opening second Grapevine location in 2023
Dutch Bros will be opening its second Grapevine location in 2023. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee is opening a location in early 2023 at 3115 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing. This will be the second Dutch Bros Grapevine location with another storefront opening at 801 E. Northwest Hwy. The Northwest Hwy. location was slated to open Aug. 26, but the opening date has been moved to Sept. 9, according to a company representative.
DART announces changes to service schedule on Labor Day, Sept. 5
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit is amending its services offered for the Labor Day holiday. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Dallas Area Rapid Transit has announced a new schedule for the upcoming Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5. DART buses and the light rail will be operating on a weekend...
Frisco's Harper Row Homes owner follows passion for home decor
Heather Hirosky opened her shop in 2018. (Sara Rodia/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a longtime passion, Heather Hirosky opened up her own home decor and design store Harper Row Home in 2018 west of FM 423 on King Road in west Frisco. Hirosky owned an...
Doce Mesas opens second Dallas restaurant
Doce Mesas opened its second location Aug. 3 in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas on the corner of North Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact Newspaper) Doce Mesas opened its second location Aug. 3 in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas on the corner of North...
Cookie Society in Frisco continues to grow, introduce new products
The Cookie Society in Frisco has been open since April 2020. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) A trip to New York and a National Football League team of taste-testers were elements of inspiration for what would become the Cookie Society, according to husband-and-wife co-owners Jeff and Marissa Allen. Marissa began her...
Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville
Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
Stevie's Diner celebrates anniversary in Fort Worth
Stevie's Diner uses decor seen in vintage diners and includes some family heirlooms and other items given by regular customers. (Courtesy Stevie's Diner) Stevie’s Diner celebrated its 11th anniversary late last month. The business at 5500 N. Tarrant Parkway, Ste. 132, Fort Worth, is an independent, family-owned restaurant that offers a retro twist to classic dishes in a throwback-themed dining area. The business is open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. It offers traditional breakfast fare, while the lunch menu features a few unique options. The Elvis, named after Elvis Presley, is a sandwich with peanut butter, banana, bacon and honey on Texas toast. Disco Fries are french fries covered in brown gravy and mozzarella cheese. 817-656-0822. www.steviesdiner.com.
