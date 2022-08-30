ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Brazilian jiujitsu, self-defense academy opens in east Frisco

Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu opened a new academy at 8981 Second St., Ste. 200, Frisco. (Courtesy Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu) Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu opened a new academy Aug. 24 at 8981 Second St., Ste. 200 in Frisco, Head Instructor Matt Jones said in an email. Diamondback offers jiujitsu classes for different age groups ranging from ages 5-13 and adults, according to its website. When kids reach 14 years old, they train with adults, Jones said. Jones has trained in jiujitsu since 2004 and has taught full time in Texas since 2015. 562-355-2324. www.diamondbackbjj.com.
Red River Hall at Dallas College's Richland Campus will expand opportunities for students

Red River Hall is being built at the Dallas College Richland Campus in Lake Highlands. (Rendering courtesy Dallas College) Work on Red River Hall, a 100,000-square-foot building on the east side of Dallas College’s Richland Campus, has been in development since April of this year. Once it is completed, Red River Hall will be the second-largest building on campus behind Sabine Hall, according to college officials.
We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym now open in Plano

We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym opened its new Plano location in July. (Courtesy We Rock The Spectrum) We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym held a grand opening for its Plano location at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1022, on July 23. The Plano location of the international all-abilities kids gym franchise—owned by Chelsea and Nick Deitering, and Joseph and Taylor Wiesner—offers a variety of sensory play equipment, such as swings, a zip line, climbing structures and more. The space can also host birthday parties and other private events. We Rock The Spectrum also has a location in Dallas. 214-954-7221. https://werockthespectrumplano.com.
Pet Supplies Plus now open in Medallion Shopping Center near Lake Highlands

Pet Supplies Plus has stores throughout the Dallas area, including Richardson, Plano and Frisco. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) ​​Pet Supplies Plus opened Aug. 27 at its new Lake Highlands location at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 170, Dallas. The pet store offers a variety of foods, toys and supplies for dogs, cats and several other animals. Pet Supplies Plus has stores throughout the Dallas area, including Richardson, Plano and Frisco. Locations offer self-service dog wash stations and grooming facilities. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Nautical Bowls coming soon to Flower Mound

Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound, according to franchise owner Katie Berge. The restaurant, which will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, anticipates opening in November. The Minnesota-based restaurant chain offers healthy, fresh superfood bowls. Its menu items are organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based. Nautical Bowls was established in 2018; the Flower Mound location will be its second planned location in Texas. www.nauticalbowls.com.
Blue Star Smiles dentist office opens in Frisco

The dental office opened in Frisco on June 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Blue Star Smiles opened June 20 in Frisco. The dental office, located at 3031 Preston Road, Ste. 500, offers treatments such as cleanings, extractions, implants, pediatric dentistry and dental emergency services. 469-284-0529. www.bluestarsmiles.com. Reporter, Frisco-McKinney. Shelbie joined Community...
Dutch Bros Coffee opening second Grapevine location in 2023

Dutch Bros will be opening its second Grapevine location in 2023. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee is opening a location in early 2023 at 3115 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing. This will be the second Dutch Bros Grapevine location with another storefront opening at 801 E. Northwest Hwy. The Northwest Hwy. location was slated to open Aug. 26, but the opening date has been moved to Sept. 9, according to a company representative.
Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville

Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
Stevie's Diner celebrates anniversary in Fort Worth

Stevie's Diner uses decor seen in vintage diners and includes some family heirlooms and other items given by regular customers. (Courtesy Stevie's Diner) Stevie’s Diner celebrated its 11th anniversary late last month. The business at 5500 N. Tarrant Parkway, Ste. 132, Fort Worth, is an independent, family-owned restaurant that offers a retro twist to classic dishes in a throwback-themed dining area. The business is open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. It offers traditional breakfast fare, while the lunch menu features a few unique options. The Elvis, named after Elvis Presley, is a sandwich with peanut butter, banana, bacon and honey on Texas toast. Disco Fries are french fries covered in brown gravy and mozzarella cheese. 817-656-0822. www.steviesdiner.com.
