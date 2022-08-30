Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places Where You Can Find Classic American Comfort Food in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Draws Backlash Following Jacob deGrom Praise
The Dodgers lost to Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, scoring just one run in a tight 2-1 game. That one run came on a 415-foot home run from Mookie Betts, his 32nd of the season to tie his career high. After the game, as Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports, Betts had a pretty glowing review of deGrom, not just on Wednesday but for his career.
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reacts to Brusdar Graterol Injury News
The Dodgers pitchers continue to battle injuries with Brusdar Graterol now scheduled for an MRI on Friday. Graterol had recently come back from a shoulder strain that had kept him out for over a month, but after four appearances Graterol is back on the IL with right elbow inflammation. Tony...
Dodgers Fans Welcome Padres to Dodger Stadium with Inflatable PEDs
You had to assume something was coming as the Dodgers and Padres met following the news that Fernando Tatis Jr had tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended by MLB. That something happened in the 5th inning when an inflatable display got loose on the field. It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: Big Injury Updates, Graterol to IL, Miguel Vargas Replacing Hanser? Treinen & More!
As the Dodgers settle in to September baseball back at home at Dodger Stadium, they do so a little more bruised and banged up than you’d hope for this time of year. The team just got lockdown reliever Blake Treinen back but lost Brusdar Graterol for at least a few weeks with a forearm issue.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Reacts to First Day Off of the Season
For the first time all season, Trea Turner was out of the Dodgers starting lineup on Friday night. With the recent bad injury news Los Angeles has dealt with, some fans were holding their breath waiting to hear if everything was okay. Luckily, it wasn’t an injury, but something even...
Dodgers Postgame: Clayton Kershaw Returns, but Mets Take Series vs LA
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw made a successful return — although the “successful” part didn’t really start until the second inning — but some key hits by the Mets and questionable defense by Los Angeles allowed New York to secure a 5-3 win, giving them the series win and the season series win.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Status of Bullpen, Kimbrel’s Job Security
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joined “Loud Outs” on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio on Friday, and he was asked about the state of the Los Angeles bullpen. “Brusdar Graterol, we got back, and now we just lost him to the IL, so hopefully that’s a short-term thing. … Blake [Treinen], we’re getting him back today. Evan Phillips has been a godsend for us in our bullpen as far as leverage innings and being a neutral guy, getting righties, getting lefties out. We’ve got the two lefties in [Caleb] Ferguson and [Alex] Vesia, they’ve been very additive to our bullpen. And we’ve got Tommy Kahnle potentially on the mend.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers News: LA Prospect to Get First Major League Start in Left Field
With a very comfortable lead in the NL West while holding the best record in the whole MLB, the Dodgers have been trying some new things before the post season gets a hell of a lot more interesting. Over the past few weeks several players have taken trips from the...
Dodgers: MLB Insider says He’s ‘Rooting’ for this All-Star to be in Dodger Blue Next Season
The Dodgers are in the midst of doing something special in the 2022 season. They currently hold the best record in baseball, are on pace to win their 9th NL West title in the past 10 seasons and are favored to win their second World Series title in three seasons.
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Scratched from Lineup with Lingering Neck Issue
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had a plan in motion early in the afternoon on Friday. Then the injury bug popped back up. Initially, with Trea Turner getting his first day off of the 2022 season, Gavin Lux was slated to start at shortstop. However, a lingering neck issue resurfaced and he was scratched from the starting lineup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Addresses Poor Timing with Injuries
The Dodgers are no strangers to poorly-timed injuries. Last season, they lost Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw to elbow injuries in the final weekend of the regular season, then saw Max Scherzer unable to take the ball in the NLCS due to a dead arm. Every team deals with injuries,...
Dodgers vs Mets: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 1
The Dodgers came into this series with the Mets with an eye on the postseason, and there has certainly been a postseason atmosphere in the first two game. Each team has won a tough, one-run game so far this week, with the rubber match coming this afternoon. Clayton Kershaw makes...
Dodgers News: LA Takes a Shot on Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
Whenever a player is let go from a team, immediate fear seeps into their life. What happens next? Will they ever get another chance at playing in the major leagues again? Luckily the Dodgers are prone to giving most talent a shot. Earlier this week, Los Angeles gave right-handed pitcher...
Dodgers Get Good News on Tony Gonsolin Following MRI
When Tony Gonsolin went on the injured list earlier this week, both Gonsolin and the Dodgers were optimistic they had caught the forearm issue early and that he would likely miss the minimum 15 days with the injury. On Thursday, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin’s arm wasn’t responding...
Dodgers vs Mets: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 1
The Dodgers and Mets have split the first two games of this series and the first six games of their season series, so the bragging rights all come down to this afternoon’s series finale in New York. The Dodgers won a one-run game on Tuesday night, and the Mets...
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig is on a Hot Streak in Korea
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the big leagues since 2019, but he’s been in South Korea playing in the KBO this season and is hitting pretty well. Puig hit an inside-the-park home run a couple weeks ago, and he’s in the midst of a lengthy on-base streak.
Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol to IL with Elbow Inflammation; Bickford Back
Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol was placed on the 15-day injured list this morning with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to August 31. Embattled righty Phil Bickford was recalled from Triple-A to replace Graterol on the roster. Graterol spent over a month on the IL with a shoulder strain, but he had...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0