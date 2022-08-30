ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Status of Bullpen, Kimbrel’s Job Security

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joined “Loud Outs” on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio on Friday, and he was asked about the state of the Los Angeles bullpen. “Brusdar Graterol, we got back, and now we just lost him to the IL, so hopefully that’s a short-term thing. … Blake [Treinen], we’re getting him back today. Evan Phillips has been a godsend for us in our bullpen as far as leverage innings and being a neutral guy, getting righties, getting lefties out. We’ve got the two lefties in [Caleb] Ferguson and [Alex] Vesia, they’ve been very additive to our bullpen. And we’ve got Tommy Kahnle potentially on the mend.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#The Los Angeles Times#Nl#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NLCS
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Get Good News on Tony Gonsolin Following MRI

When Tony Gonsolin went on the injured list earlier this week, both Gonsolin and the Dodgers were optimistic they had caught the forearm issue early and that he would likely miss the minimum 15 days with the injury. On Thursday, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin’s arm wasn’t responding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy