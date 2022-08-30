ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Support for labor unions highest since 1965, poll finds

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfGoa_0hbb5jkp00

(The Hill) — Seventy-one percent of Americans indicated support for labor unions in a Gallup poll released on Tuesday, the highest percentage since 1965.

The latest measure is a slight uptick from the 68% who supported labor unions when the survey giant polled the question last year.

Gallup has tracked union approval for decades, and support has gradually increased since 2009.

Support fell below 50% for the only time in 2009, but ever since has been improving to levels now not seen in more than a half-century.

The increased support comes as workers at many major companies have pursued union campaigns.

A Starbucks store in Buffalo, N.Y., became the company’s first U.S. location to unionize in December, and more than 200 stores have since successfully held votes to join the union. Starbucks has battled many of those unionization efforts in court.

In April, workers at one of Amazon’s New York City facilities voted to become the first of the e-commerce giant’s U.S. locations to unionize.

Additionally, the first U.S. Chipotle store voted to unionize last Thursday in Lansing, Mich.

The new poll found that 6% of U.S. adults report that they are a union member, and 16% live in a household in which at least one resident is part of a union.

The results remain in line with Gallup’s range of between 14% and 21% of adults since 2001 who have said they live in a household with at least one union member.

President Biden has pledged to be the most pro-union president in history. He has hosted union leaders organizing at major companies and spoke at AFL-CIO’s convention in June.

“We’re seeing a resurgence of worker organizations and unionization,” Biden said earlier this month. “Where I come from, that’s a good thing, and it’s long overdue.”

The Gallup poll was conducted between Aug. 1 and 23 through a random phone sample of 1,006 U.S. adults. The sample is weighted to match national demographics, and the margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Police: Missing 3-year-old found dead in pond near Port Royal home

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — A 3-year-old that was reported missing Thursday was later found dead in a pond near his Port Royal home, according to police. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) originally announced Mason Henley, 3, went missing on Cedar Creek Circle around 7 p.m. on Thursday. At 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, Port […]
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Union Workers#First Union#Unionization#Union Leaders#Americans#Gallup
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
WSAV News 3

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at approximately 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90. The woman was transported to […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
WSAV News 3

Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources from SPD with assistance from Georgia […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 3 scores, highlights

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is in full swing and WSAV is excited to bring you Week 3’s edition of Friday Night Blitz. This week, the Effingham County Rebels visited the Statesboro Blue Devils to battle for the 48th time. The Rebels were able to beat down the Blue Devils 32 to 10. […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Sun City man located

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing man from Sun City has been located Phillip Stein, 87, was reported missing from Sun City by family members early Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s OFfice announced shortly after he had been located.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Memory Walk held for fallen Chatham County deputy

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gathered to honor and remember a fallen deputy Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office held a Memory Walk early this morning to remember Cpl. Ava Lucas, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday. Lucas worked with the Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. “She was one person who […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy