WAND TV
Police arrest Decatur man for seriously injuring woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Woman was seriously injured from domestic violence incident. According to Decatur Police, on Saturday at 12:02 p.m. a 27-year-old woman showed up to a local hospital with a head injury from a domestic violence incident. According to police the woman's injuries are considered life-threatening. Decatur Police...
police1.com
Arrests made in firearm theft ring targeting Ill. police squad cars
DECATUR, Ill. — Police said they have broken up a Central Illinois burglary ring that sought to steal weapons from cop cars, and one of the suspects tried to escape by scrambling through an interview room ceiling in the Macon County Sheriff's Office headquarters. That suspect, an 18-year-old man...
WAND TV
Police: Danville man shot twice in the abdomen
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was shot early Saturday morning, according to police. Danville Police said on Saturday at 2:00 a.m., officers responded to Tennessee Avenue in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the road. According to Danville Police, while officers were...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
fox32chicago.com
Danville man charged with murder following deadly Gresham shooting earlier this year
CHICAGO - A man from Danville, Ill. was charged for fatally shooting a 30-year-old man in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood in March 2022. Laquinton Walton, 28, was arrested Thursday by CPD and US Marshal Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force for Tyrone Washington's murder. Washington was killed in the 8500 block of...
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
Man sentenced for role in restaurant fight
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Moweaqua man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in fight outside a Moweaqua restaurant in May. Timothy Sutton, 27, was convicted of aggravated battery and sentenced on Wednesday. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said police determined a member of Sutton’s family was at Crawford’s […]
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Thawville animal sanctuary founder enters Alford plea to lesser charge
WATSEKA — On the day she was to stand trial for aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony, Corinne N. DiLorenzo, the founder of a now-defunct Thawville-based nonprofit animal sanctuary where hundreds of animal carcasses were discovered in shallow graves in 2019, entered an Alford plea to a lesser charge of cruel treatment of animals, a Class A misdemeanor.
WAND TV
A life lost by gun violence: Why this family is speaking out
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND)- "That we lost in Decatur Illinois strictly from gun violence." "I remember the phone call. I just kept screaming," said Wendy Lowe, mother of Nicholas Demmer. Wendy Lowe says she received a phone call no parent should ever get. "He passed the 25th which was my father's...
Police: Scammers targeting busy intersections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have an alert for drivers in the area. Authorities say scammers have been targeting drivers and pedestrians at busy intersections. Police say these people have been aggressively looking for donations for a child in need of medical care. They say the scammers seem to work quickly and then leave. Police […]
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: 1 dead in pedestrian-motorcycle crash
UPDATE (12:30 a.m.) - Pedestrian dies from injuries in a crash with a motorcyclist in the northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway, between East Empire and Eastland Drive, Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office said late Friday night. The pedestrian, whose name is not being released, was pronounced...
New suspects wanted in connection to Decatur murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two more people are now wanted by the Decatur Police Department in connection a murder that happened earlier this month. Decatur Police Lieutenant Scott Rosenberry said Omari Walker and Kyle Escoe, both 18 years of age, are wanted in connection to the Aug. 14 murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. Each have […]
WAND TV
Man shot in the arm in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after someone was shot in the arm in Decatur. The shooting happened in the 500 block of S. Webster around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers think the shots may have been fired from someone in a vehicle. A 23-year-old man was struck in the...
6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Franklin man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WTHR) - A Franklin man is in custody for allegedly driving an 11-year-old girl he met online to Indiana from her home in Illinois. On Saturday, Aug. 27, police in Vermilion County, Illinois, responded to a home in Georgetown, Ill. on a report of a missing girl. During their investigation, detectives learned the girl had been communicating online with 19-year-old Dylan Clark of Franklin.
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE REPORT SEAT BELT OPERATION IN VERMILION COUNTY WEDNESDAY
– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during August. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur
DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
