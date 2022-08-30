ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Another January 6 rioter receives jail time

By Alexandra Limon
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kst6E_0hbb3RkD00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A Proud Boys member and Jan. 6th rioter was sentenced to more than four years behind bars on Monday, which comes after two men received seven-year sentences for their roles in the insurrection earlier this year.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, who told the judge that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, was sentenced to 55 months in prison.

“The sentence is disproportionate to what other defendants who were involved in Jan. 6th actually received,” said Pruitt’s attorney Robert Jenkins. “I don’t think Mr. Pruitt intended to physically assault or attack any legislator.”

Leading up to the Capitol riot, Pruitt was part of a group chat with other Proud Boys members who were planning violence, with Pruitt’s he was “Battle ready.”

Videos and photos show Pruitt forcing his way into the Capitol and throwing wooden objects, and prosecutors said Pruitt came within feet of Senator Chuck Schumer.

Earlier in August, Thomas Robertson, a former Virginia police officer, and Guy Reffitt, who brought a gun into the Capitol and was turned in by his teenage son, were sentenced to seven years in prison.

“It’s political persecution. We are patriots, Guy was a patriot that day. He will always be a patriot,” said Reffitt’s wife Nicole.

According to the justice department, 860 people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 Capitol attack, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park

An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
Oxygen

Woman Gets Life For Coaxing Lover Into Killing Pastor Husband

“I think it is too severe of a punishment,” said Joi Miskel, Kristie Evans’ defense attorney, who argued her client endured years of sexual servitude at the hands of her husband Pastor David Evans. An Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her...
ADA, OK
WHO 13

WHO 13

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy